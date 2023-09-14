(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities are seeking the public's help in an ongoing theft investigation.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a break-in and theft that occurred late Thursday night into Friday morning last week northeast of College Springs in rural Page County. Authorities say the items taken included a gray 2022 Ford 550 pickup with a service box equipped with a small crane, Bobcat welder, gas torch set, and numerous tools. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was parked inside the victims shop from which other tools were taken before the culprit left with the vehicle and its contents.
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,5000 and an anonymous person has put up a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to criminal charges being filed against the person or persons responsible for the crimes. To leave a tip, call the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193. Callers can also remain anonymous and will be assigned a number.