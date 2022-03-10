(Clarinda) -- A number of incidents of vandalism have been reported in rural Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office received reports of several mailboxes damaged in the rural area of Page County east and west of Clarinda between the dates of March 4th and March 9th. It is believed the incidents of vandalism were done during the night hours, and are now eligible for the Crimestopper's tip program.
Anyone with information about these incident is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193. Tips can remain anonymous and those whose information leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect would be eligible for a Crimestopper's reward of up to $1,000.