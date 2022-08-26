Page County Sheriff's Office

Page County Sheriff's Office

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office is closed today (Friday) due to a staff shortage in that office.

Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the office will reopen Monday as usual.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.