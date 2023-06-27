(Clarinda) -- After nearly seven years of operation, Page County conservation officials are closing the Pierce Creek Recreation Area shooting range until further notice.
That's according to Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who tells KMA News that Wednesday will be the last day the range is open to the public. Currently, he says the daily operations of the range, improvements and developments, and providing safety officers are all done by a group of volunteers. But, he says as they looked at potential policy changes and sporadic attendance and oversight at the range, it was time to re-assess.
"It just got to the point where we were having more safety officers show up than actual individuals shooting and with the volunteers doing it it was just a combination of different things that are changing," said Schwab. "We're looking at policies and I think a lot of it came down to a matter of their time. They were putting a lot of time and effort into it and it wasn't getting a lot of use."
After months of planning, the range near Essex opened to the public in July 2016. While they hope to eventually open the range back up, Schwab says the county conservation board has been considering a thorough review of its bylaws for a few months now.
"We were going to initially look at completely revamping our bylaws because they hadn't changed at the range since 2016," Schwab explained. "A lot of different things have popped up such as insurance which has been a little more strict on some things and a little more lenient on others. So, it was a complete revamp we were having to do."
Ultimately, Schwab says they began to have quite a few issues with keeping the range open due to it being entirely operated by volunteers. Additionally, he says there were getting several calls from people showing up to the range and noting that it was closed after volunteers would leave after hours of no one showing up.
"Our volunteers would sit out there for two or three hours and no one would show up," he said. "It really just came down to whether it was worth the time that they've put into it and looking at the policy changes -- it was just a lot going on at once."
Noting a lack of any safety-related incidents and calling the volunteer group irreplaceable, Schwab thanked all of the Pierce Creek Range Committee for their work in keeping the range open for the past seven years. No official timeline is set for when the range could open back up.