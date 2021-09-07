(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have signed a letter of intent with a company for pipeline inspection services.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of intent with ISG Inc. of Mankato, Minnesota. The letter secures the company's services if a proposed pipeline to carry carbon dioxide through the county comes to fruition. The agreement comes one week after the supervisors heard a presentation from ISG Civil Engineer Evan Del Val. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says after researching the project, he was comfortable moving forward with an inspection agreement.
"The big concern that I had going in was is there any imminent domain involved in this, because that -- to me -- changes the outlook," said Morris. "It's my understanding that no, it's a private project and there's no imminent domain. It's totally up to the landowners if this pipeline gets built or doesn't get built."
Iowa law requires counties to provide inspection during construction of any pipeline that carries a hazardous liquid. ISG would provide the inspection and bill the county. The county would then bill the company constructing the pipeline, meaning no tax money is used for the inspection. Del Val told the supervisors last week that a number of counties impacted by the pipeline have already signed letters of intent. Morris says there is an advantage to having all of the counties on board with one inspection company.
"It's advantageous to the project, I don't know if that matters to us," said Morris. "If you have a consistent inspection unit, rather than three or four different companies along the pipeline, because there could be some discrepancy and you might lose something in that."
ISG was the only company that presented to the board offering inspection services. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he hasn't heard from any other companies expressing interest in doing inspection for the county.
"I'm going to guess that if there was probably somebody else out there, they would have contacted us by now, because this has been planned for quite some time," said Armstrong. "As we all know, like when we talk about a jail, people keep coming out of the woodwork wanting to do the business. So, I'm going to guess that if there were somebody else that was willing to work with this company, they would have come forward."
Informational meetings regarding the proposed pipeline are slated in each of the impacted counties. Page County's meeting takes place October 14th at 11 a.m. at the Shenandoah Public Library. In other business, the supervisors approved a tax abatement for 323 West Laperla Drive in Clarinda, which is owned by Clarinda Regional Health Center.