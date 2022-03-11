(Clarinda) -- Much like birds singing and trees budding, the sound of civil defense sirens is another sign of spring.
With severe weather season already upon KMAland, Page County officials conducted the first test of the county's outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News the tests are conducted every second Wednesday during the spring and summer months to ensure the sirens are working in case of severe weather--such as the storms striking the region last Saturday.
"We try to test all the warning sirens monthly through the warmer months," said Grebert. "We don't do it over the winter, because having the sirens frozen could cause some damage if we try to turn them on. So, this Wednesday was the first one we've done this year. We do this to make sure they're operating properly, so if we them, they're ready to go. It also lets us know if there's any problems with the sirens, so that way, we can get out there and get them fixed before severe weather shows up."
Grebert says the test detected issues with the sirens in some communities. In Essex, for example, the sirens failed to activate after two attempts. He says that situation has been addressed.
"Yeah, we found a blown fuse," he said, "which is good we found it now. So, we put that back in and turned them on, and they worked just as they're supposed to. So, they're all up and operating and ready to go. It was a good thing this showed up now, so that we could test it before severe weather showed up in Essex."
Grebert says the Shambaugh siren had the opposite problem--once it sounded, it wouldn't stop.
"We had a siren in Shambaugh, which activated normally, turned on and ran as it was supposed to," said Grebert. "But, it also has an off switch, so that we can deactivate it from PageComm once the alert is over and when we shut it off, or do a test and shut it off. But, it wouldn't shut off. So, that's something we're going to look into, to see if maybe the frequency was wrong, or needs reprogramming to get that shut off for us."
Another issue was discovered in the Blanchard siren, which activated and shut off successfully, but wasn't loud enough. Other sirens in Blanchard, Clarinda, Northboro, and Shenandoah work as expected. Grebert reminds residents that the sirens are for outdoor activities. He recommends installing a weather app on your cell phone or have a weather radio handy for indoor notifications.