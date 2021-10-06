(Clarinda) -- Page County residents will have a chance to weigh in on an ordinance that would allow ATV and UTV usage on county gravel roads.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for October 26th at 9 a.m. on a proposed ordinance to allow for recreational use of ATVs and UTVs with certain stipulations. State law currently only allows ATV usage on roadways for agricultural purposes, but gives counties the option to allow their use for other purposes and to charge a registration fee to do so. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is fine with allowing recreation use as long as no new restrictions are put in place for farmers using ATVs for work.
"The nice thing about this is somebody who doesn't fall in the agricultural setting can now operate their UTV," said Holmes. "There's a fee there. I think the reason it's waived for agriculture is because it's part of producing agriculture. It's like the sales tax on feed and everything else."
The supervisors used an existing ordinance in Mills County as a model for a proposed ordinance in the county, which would require liability insurance, registration and seatbelts to use the machines. County Sheriff Lyle Palmer also asked the supervisors to set a speed limit of 35 mph for ATVs in the ordinance. He says speed is the most common complaint his deputies see with current ATV usage.
"Most of these of UTVs or side-by-sides that they're getting are capable of 50-80 mph, depending on what they are," said Palmer. "The issues that we see that deal with these are the seatbelts, probably some underage -- because you still have to have a driver's license to operate one of those on a roadway. Farm is not exempt from that."
The board had originally discussed requiring all owners wanting to use an ATV on a roadway to pay a $30 permit fee -- including farmers. County Recorder Brenda Esaias says doing that would lead to more charges incurred by farmers who would have to register their ATVs to get a permit.
"These farmers would have to bring the paperwork in to me, and they are going to be paying -- for the first time -- around $59.25 or something like that," said Esaias. "You're going to have to buy a title, you're going to have registration and then you'd have the $30 permit. So, I want them to be aware that they'd have to pay that up front. Some of them, if they don't have a tax exemption, would have to pay sales tax."
Following discussion, the board agreed to exempt farmers from all permit and registration fees for ATVs, but will still encourage them to come get a registration sticker at the courthouse for free. Palmer says having the stickers on ATVs make enforcement of the ordinance easier and makes it easier to track the owner of a stolen or abandoned machine. The ordinance would only permit ATV usage on roadways during the day, however, Palmer says common sense will take precedent when dealing with agricultural users.
"If a farmer on Highway 2 has cattle out at 2 o'clock in the morning and they're all over the place and it's muddy or snowy, I want them to get the cattle off the roadway and get them secured before we have an accident where somebody could get killed," said Palmer. "Sometimes, if they bring their UTV out because the cattle are used to it, you're probably not going to hear us complain about that, because the first thing that we want is the safety of that roadway."
The proposed ordinance would only cover gravel roads in the county, as well as hard surface roads that are used when no gravel route is available. The ordinance does not cover allow ATV usage on state highways or within city limits. Each city in the county is allowed to adopt their own regulations for ATV and UTV usage. Supervisor Alan Armstrong hopes the county's two largest communities will follow in the county's footsteps.
"My personal thought is I know Shenandoah is interested in following suit," said Armstrong. "I think if Shenandoah does and I think if enough farmers go to city council meetings and say it's working over there, I think it would work here, I would just guess."
Following the public hearing later this month, the supervisors would have the option of modifying or approving the ordinance in early November before adopting it, with the hopes of starting enforcement January 1st.