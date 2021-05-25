(Clarinda) -- A rural Coin man faces charges following separate incidents in Page County Monday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 38-year-old Matthew Sherman Olson was arrested on Clarinda Police charges for violation of a protection order and 1st degree harassment. Palmer says the charges are in connection with a series of incidents which began when the sheriff's office escorted the suspect from the Page County district courtroom and the courthouse. A district court judge ordered Olson's removal after he allegedly became agitated and angered over the outcome of a court hearing. Shortly after his removal, Olson allegedly violated a protection order, and harassed a protected party. Warrants were then issued for Olson's arrest.
Palmer says Olson then contacted the sheriff's office, and allegedly threatened to shoot anyone that came to his door. The sheriff's office then set up a perimeter around the suspect's house, and the county secondary roads department blocked portions of the roadway. After several attempts to negotiate Olson's surrender, an Iowa State Patrol tactical team was called in for assistance. Olson allegedly displayed a long gun outside of the residence. Following several hours of negotiations, Olson finally surrendered to authorities at approximately 7:35 p.m.
Olson is being held in the Page County Jail without bond for the protection order violation, and $2,000 bond for the harassment charge. More charges are pending in connection with the incidents. Clarinda Police, the Page County Secondary Roads Office, the Clarinda Ambulance Service and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office during the incidents.