(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are still gathering ideas for how to spend its portion of American Rescue Plan funds.
This spring, President Biden signed the ARP into law, which provided county and city governments with an influx of funding for projects related to COVID-19 relief. Page County's portion of the money totals around $2.9 million. In March, the supervisors formed a committee consisting of Supervisor Alan Armstrong and all of the other elected officials in the county. Armstrong says the committee continues to go through education with the U.S. Treasury Department, the National Association of Counties and Iowa State Association of Counties.
"I wish we could use these funds on new roads or bridges or building a new jail," said Armstrong. "Unfortunately, this relief funding does not cover that kind of item. At this time, we have not committed to any major funding, except we did talk back in June and decided to do funding for the digitization of records out of that. We voted on that."
County Recorder Brenda Esaias estimates the digitization project to cost around $270,000. Armstrong says he and other committee members are still taking ideas for projects that could be funded.
"Our committee is taking any ideas that are allowable," said Armstrong. "We're gathering the actual costs and then providing that at our board meetings as we get to that point. If anyone has any questions, feel free to give myself a call and I will ask around the rest of the committee members and see where it goes from there."
Armstrong says he has reached out to Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon to see where they were at in the process and look at potential collaboration on projects. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he has also spoken with economic development officials in Clarinda and Shenandoah about potential projects that need funding. In terms of the reporting process tied to the federal funds, Armstrong says he would like to reach an agreement with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for assistance.
"I guess I would also like to see them be involved in doing some of the planning," said Armstrong. "If we need some support for engineering or architectural, then maybe they could give us some guidance for that and be a better source of a broader range of tools that we can use, because of their extreme amount of knowledge of this eight-county area."
Funds expended under the act must have some relation to COVID-19 relief. Armstrong encourages anyone with project ideas to reach out any committee member.