(Clarinda) -- By all accounts, Page County suffered widespread damage from Wednesday's severe storms.
With the onset of daylight, County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert was out surveying the damage left by a squall line rolling through the county shortly after 5 p.m. In addition to massive tree damage in Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex, among other places, Grebert tells KMA News he was surprised by the amount of structure damage in the county.
"From the damage I've seen, I think we have a lot more structural damage," said Grebert. "I've seen a number of houses and some barns, a lot of storage sheds damaged by the wind. We didn't have those previously that I saw. I think the damage is lot more than in previous times."
While MidAmerican Energy crews were busy working to restore power, Grebert says county crews tackled issues of a different sort.
"I know the county road department's out," he said. "They're trying to replace mainly, right now, the stop signs on all the county roads. They're making sure the stop signs are up--those are the most important (things) we've got right now--making sure people can see those. But, they're out taking a detailed report of all the damage they've got with signs, and such. We're out and about doing our thing."
Grebert was in Shenandoah when the storm first struck the county--and had a ringside seat to strong winds that toppled trees and made heavy rain fall sideways.
"It was a tough storm when it went through here (in Shenandoah)," said Grebert. "It traveled right through Shenandoah and Essex. It went through a little bit north and east, all the way through Page County. There were high winds everywhere, a lot of rain, but it was really fast--a fast moving storm."
Grebert says one positive note is that power was restored to all of Essex late Thursday morning. As a result, the shelter at Essex City Hall is now closed.