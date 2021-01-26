(Clarinda) -- With another week before the Page County Board of Supervisors address the technological challenges of recording meetings for people to watch online, Supervisor Jacob Holmes recorded the Jan. 26 meeting for the same reason.
Because of limitations with the county’s Internet provider, it can cause a lengthy delay in uploading the video to the county’s YouTube site. The supervisors agreed Jan. 19 to stop recording and uploading the video for two weeks and re-evaluate Feb. 2.
“I set up a camera to record the meeting,” Holmes said. “I’m going to try and upload it myself. I need a password or somehow to get it on YouTube.”
Since September, the county has recorded its meetings and uploaded them to its YouTube channel. Since then, especially during budget research meetings earlier this month, the longer the meeting, the more time is needed to upload. The county’s information technology staff member handles uploads, but it can take him away from other work. Some of those uploads were finished at his home.
“My suggestion is we upload the audio every week. That can be done in relatively short file. The video is what took that extra link,” said Supervisor Alan Armstrong.
“I will go home and attempt it today. We have our own YouTube channel. I need know how to get on to stick it on there, if it will work,” Holmes said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris was cautious. “I’m not sure it would be a good practice. The security of that password once it goes on outside of here.”
Those who have a YouTube channel have a password to gain access to work with the channel.
“What else is on our YouTube other than our meetings?” Holmes asked. “Then I’ll make an unofficial Page County YouTube channel right next to it. I got keys to the courthouse,” he chuckled comparing the password to keys. “If something happened, I imagine it’d come right back to me like a key. I’m just trying to take my after-hours time and make this happen.”
Holmes said an audio-only recording would be “better than nothing” and added viewers get a better experience seeing people involved in meetings.
“If you see the person, otherwise you got to listen to the whole couple of hours. It would take less time. I don’t want to do it forever,” he said.
After confirming with Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, the Internet connection for the treasurer’s office is better, but is only for treasurer’s office work with the state. No other county department can use that connection.
“Audio would be easy,” said Morris. “It’s not as convenient,” but added listeners can still fast forward through meetings to listen to speakers
Morris added YouTube statistics show typically less than 20 people watch the YouTube meetings after they are posted, and he respects those who do.
“We need to keep that in mind when we make decisions on how much effort we do to have video vs. the audio,” he said.
Holmes said it is possible for people to record the county’s Zoom meetings, the massively popular computer program that shows online meetings. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a multitude of entities across the country to use Zoom for meetings. Holmes said the county’s Zoom account needs adjusted to allow viewers to record.
“While we are figuring something else out, I need either a way to get on YouTube and do that. I would rather do that through Zoom, better quality. This week I’ll get it uploaded if the Internet will work. I’ll have it on there. If I can,” Holmes said.
He also suggested finding volunteers with a better Internet connection to record and upload the meetings.
In other supervisor news…
With a letter from the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development board, it will invite a member of Page County to serve on its board. Holmes had initially been named the county’s representative by the supervisors. Holmes was to continue that committee work from former supervisor Jon Herzberg who did not run for re-election last year.
Holmes said he had called the office in Oakland and asked for a meeting schedule and was told their member strategy had changed. The organization uses its board for community, conservation and culture projects among its member counties.
The supervisors approved Golden Hills’ actions.