(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are officially acknowledging attempts by Essex to annex property west of the community.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion acknowledging the city of Essex's attempt to annex sections of property on 150th Street west of town. City officials started the process over the winter, which would allow the expansion of the 150th Street bridge over the East Nishnabotna River. County Engineer J.D. King told the board that the city's attorney -- Mahlon Sorensen -- says the county must officially acknowledge the city's attempt before the annexation can move forward.
"The Board of Supervisors of Page County just needs to acknowledge that we know that Essex is voluntarily annexing some ground," said King.
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the annexation makes sense, because it would allow city bridge funding to be used on the project, as well as move the completion date up.
"Over the river there, there's a bridge that currently is a county bridge," said Morris. "So, the annexation will allow, if approved and the city chooses to do so, would open up some additional funding to fix that bridge."
Essex officials had to rework the annexation proposal in January after issues with one piece of property arose. Morris says the potential savings in construction costs far outweighs any tax dollars that will be lost by the county for the property.
"The question that I wondered about is if that occurs, how many tax dollars does the county lose by allowing that to happen," said Morris. "It looks to me like it's about $300 per year is what we're going to lose. On a $2 million bridge project, the math is pretty clear."
The county has already contracted with Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc. of West Des Moines for design work on the bridge, as well as a similar bridge on D Avenue north of Essex. The county's current five-year road plan slates construction of the D Avenue bridge in fiscal year 2022, while the 150th Street bridge would be constructed in fiscal year 2023.