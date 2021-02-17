(Clarinda) — The budget process for next fiscal year in Page County moved forward this week.

Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for maximum proposed property tax dollars and approved a resolution for exceeding property tax dollars from the previous fiscal year. The proposed budget sets operating expenses for the county at just over $6.15 million, an increase of $180,000 from the current fiscal year. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote on advancing the budget process and read a statement prior to his vote.

"As a new Supervisor, I have worked hard to understand the inner workings of Page County Government, particularly the budget," said Holmes. "I think it is equally important for taxpayers to know why their property tax is the amount it is, and why it goes up year after year. With that in mind, I believe the county government needs money to operate, but that there should be a limit to how much money is needed and that money must be spent wisely and in areas of need."

Holmes noted the increases in each section of the proposed budget, including a 4% pay increase for county employees. During the budgeting process, Holmes proposed the county supervisors take a 4% pay cut and — after that was defeated — proposed no salary increase for the supervisors, which was also voted down. Holmes says a 4% raise across-the-board is a lot for taxpayer to shoulder during a year with a global pandemic.

"Page County employees are valuable and respected, and not only do they receive a respectable pay, but an attractive benefit package that includes insurance and retirement through IPERS," said Holmes. "County employee jobs were never in jeopardy through the unprecedented year-long struggle with COVID-19. I tried to lead by example and forgo a raise, but my motion was voted down. While employees may deserve an increase, the question is whether, when citizens have lost jobs and businesses, is a 4% across-the-board increase appropriate?"

Holmes says he would favor a more modest increase for county workers.

"The cost of living increase to Social Security benefits is set at 1.3% for 2021," said Holmes. "In light of this and in consideration of taxpayers, I think a lesser percentage is more appropriate, therefore, I vote ‘no’ on the budget and on the resolution for exceeding the previous years property taxes."

The supervisors set a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget for March 9th at 6:15 p.m. at the county courthouse in Clarinda. The March 9th meeting will be the first of monthly meetings that will be held in the evenings to better accommodate those who wish to attend in person. Holmes’ full statement of opposition can be found below.