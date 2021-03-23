(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Tuesday, March 23, to continue the practices creating its meeting agenda.
The vote and preceding discussion were an extension from the March 16 meeting where Supervisor Jacob Holmes questioned the procedures and timing creating the agendas. Holmes cast the only no vote as he said he is open to more flexibility.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said the long standing procedure has been to have agenda items known no later than noon on Fridays so it can be released to the public the following Monday morning. The supervisor chairman approves the agenda and has the authority for revisions after the noon time Friday according to Chuck Morris, who is chairman. There is no policy related to the creation of the agenda.
“Three and a half days before the meeting, that cut off, and did I understand right, it used to be if people contacted over the weekend they could get on,” Holmes asked. “It’s an easy way to be more accessible.” Holmes said he supports the idea of including potential items known Monday mornings before the agenda is released.
Wellhausen, whose office posts the agenda, said since there is no one working in her office over the weekend it would only give her staff 30 minutes to review any communication knowing the agenda must be posted 24 hours before the meeting. Other auditor office duties are scheduled on Monday mornings.
“I can run 200 emails over the weekend,” she said. “To make sure we don‘t miss anything is a concern of mine.” Wellhausen feared turning some of those emails into an agenda item, but missing other emails.
Wellhausen said there have been items over the weekend considered a legitimate agenda item and attempts are made to accommodate those people and matters.
“A Tuesday morning meeting makes it pretty unhandy for getting on. It does cause a giant gap in time,” Holmes said.
Typically, requests after noon Fridays are scheduled for a later meeting. Wellhausen said it’s common for other county’s agendas to have the noon deadline and the time deadline has not been questioned by legal counsel.
“It’s not going to be very many things. It’d be a nice service, even if a little bit inconvenient; it would make it more time sensitive. Another week goes by it loses what’s happening. Everything is moving so fast,” Holmes said. “We work for the taxpayer. If they want something on, we’re here to listen not to decide if it’s important or not.”
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said supervisors are accessible, either by phone or email. He suggested to Holmes if he is informed of an issue over the weekend to call Morris and ask if it can be on the next agenda. Morris then would contact Wellhausen.
“If it’s not an emergency it can still be put on the next week,” Armstrong said. “I’ve been a board member for three and a half years and it’s worked fine.”
Holmes said he willing to address more residents’ issues sooner.
“I just ran for this job trying to make it easier for people to get into a meeting and say what they need to say. I think it’d be OK to go to 8 o’clock on Monday morning,” Holmes said.
Armstrong made a motion to continue the process of creating the agenda as has been done in the past. Holmes second the motion.
Later in the March 23 meeting, Holmes questioned the wording of the minutes of the March 16 meeting regarding the lengthy discussion about the creation of the agenda. Morris questioned Holmes’ intent of addressing the March 16 minutes accusing Holmes of not wanting to be held accountable for his actions or Armstrong and Morris were being deceptive with Holmes. He denied any accusations.
Holmes had asked about the feasibility of receiving all information to be voted on in advance. Wellhausen said that would be difficult. It’s common for department heads to only request to be put on an agenda with a brief description of the reason. Morris said supervisors must have a level of faith with other department heads matters brought to the board are valid.
Supervisors then are informed of the details during the meeting before, and if, any action is taken.
The March 16 minutes were amended and approved.