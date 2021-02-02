(Clarinda) -- After two weeks of research, the Page County Board of Supervisors agreed Feb. 2 in a 2-1 vote to record and upload only the audio portion of their meetings to the county’s YouTube page.
Supervisors suspended the uploading of the meetings to YouTube on Jan. 19 since the courthouse Internet connection slows the process of uploading, especially meetings that take longer to complete.
“It was requiring Kory (Kline) to either slow down everybody in the courthouse or take the material home,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said about the county’s information technology director who handles the uploads. “Zoom expands our reach and expands our availability to taxpayers who are interested in government and how we conduct business.”
Since the pandemic, supervisors have used the popular Zoom computer meeting program. Since October, the meetings were recorded and uploaded to the county’s YouTube site. County officials including Kline, noted the lengthy amount of time to upload the meetings because of the courthouse’s Internet.
The county treasurer’s office has a fiber optic Internet connection, which is faster and more efficient, but it can only be used by the treasurer’s office because of its work with state offices.
Morris said having only audio still offers people something.
“Some counties are doing Zoom video, some counties are doing Zoom audio, some counties are doing nothing.” Morris said. He added Polk County only uploads audio of its meetings.
Page County’s audio file can be uploaded in five to 10 minutes, compared to “hour after hour” Morris said about video.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who had recorded the audio and video of the Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 meetings, said it took him about 45 minutes to upload a one-hour meeting at his home to another YouTube site he created for the meetings to be viewed.
“I’m going to continue to do it if nobody else does,” Holmes said.
Morris asked Holmes about the importance of video.
“Even in audio, you can’t see actions. There have been stories on actions,” Holmes said referring to media agencies’ stories on meetings. “If you can watch the visual, you can then see for yourself and make up your own mind. It’s 2021, video is better than audio.”
Holmes said one or two hour meetings are probably going to happen 95 percent of the time. Kline noted the length of time to upload the supervisor’s budget-related meetings in January that lasted multiple hours.
“I just can’t imagine that couldn’t take place in a way that doesn’t hurt the bandwidth,” Holmes said about uploading.
Morris said the upload does slow the bandwidth and courthouse operations and he wants to find ways to bring more fiber optic to Page County.
“Ten minutes vs. 45 minutes. That’s my speed. I’m not seeing the giant problem here,” Holmes said. “Our Internet connection is not in the stone age completely.”
Supervisor Alan Armstrong made the motion to upload only the audio while still continuing to research the issue. Holmes made the second. Holmes cast the only no vote.
“I will continue to do it,” Holmes said about recording and uploading.
In a related matter, supervisors unanimously agreed to meet at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of the month starting March 9. The proposal was suggested by Holmes.
During the two-week discussion about uploading meetings to YouTube, comments were made how to alter the meeting schedule to possibly have more people attend meetings. People who are interested in the supervisors may not be able to attend or watch Zoom because of other commitments, like jobs.
Supervisors consented when the pandemic threat stops, the schedule will include meetings in Shenandoah.