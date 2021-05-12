(Clarinda) -- Following the U.S. Census last year, Page County officials are preparing for the required examination of district lines for county office.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution appointing three members to the redistricting commission. As required by law, the county is required to examine the supervisors' districts and balance them based on population each time a new Census is conducted. Iowa Code states that the majority party members of the board are allowed to appoint a majority of the members of the commission, while the minority party appoints the other members. Page County GOP Co-Chair Loren Johnson told the board the party had a few names in mind for the appointment.
"We understand it's that these appointments are very important," said Johnson. "This is a 10-year decision that needs to be handled properly. Once this is done, we have to deal with this redistricting for 10 years. We have talked to some other counties and felt that this should have been a courtesy to our executive committee and to the members of the central committee that we would have some names that would come forward from the Republican Party."
Page County is currently divided into three districts for the supervisors. District 1 consists of the rural areas of the county, as well as Blanchard, Braddyville, Coin, College Springs, Essex, Hepburn, Northboro, Shambaugh and Yorktown. District 2 encompassses Shenandoah and parts of Grant Township, while District 3 is Clarinda. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the redistricting process should not have much change from the current districts.
"With all due respect to the political parties, unlike the state and federal, I would challenge anyone in this room to tell me where the Republican populations live in Shambaugh or where the Democratic populations live in Shenandoah," said Morris. "The redistricting, from my point of view, is extremely non-political."
The board first voted unanimously for a five-member commission, meaning the majority would appoint three members. When discussing the three appointments, Johnson said the way the code is written would prevent Morris from voting on the matter, since he is no longer a member of the GOP.
"The minimum number of members constituting the majority of the membership shall be appointed by the majority members of the board," said Johnson.
Morris abstained from the vote. Supervisor Jacob Holmes first nominated Dale Fulk, Judy Clark and George Crawford to serve on the commission, which was defeated following a 1-1 vote. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says all three of the nominees were from Clarinda and he wanted a geographic balance.
"I think we need to have somebody from Shenandoah and one from the Clarinda side," said Armstrong. "I think then one from Essex wouldn't be all bad, or rural."
The only non-Clarinda resident on the Republican Party's suggested list was Bethann Tillman of Essex. Holmes says he felt the board should stick to the names provided by the party.
"I, myself, since we're not questioning the Democrats nominees, I will only vote yes on anybody on this list," said Holmes. "So, we can trade Bethann in for somebody. I'm okay with that. That's the only thing I will give on. If the Democrats are nominating, then we're going to nominate whoever our party feels would do this best. That's what they're here for."
Following discussion, Johnson proposed adding Todd Maher to the list to include a Shenandoah representative. The board approved Maher, Tillman and Clark as the three commission members. The Democratic Party will be allowed to appoint two members. The commission must now await full Census data from the federal government or further intervention from the Iowa Supreme Court before making any decisions.