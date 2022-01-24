(Clarinda) -- Page County's Board of Supervisors would receive a similar raise to other elected officials in the county under a preliminary budget approved Monday.
By a 2-1 vote, the supervisors approved their board budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1st. The supervisors' budget, which includes salaries and benefits for the board, included a 3% increase in pay. The 3% increase is half of what was recommended for the supervisors by the county's Compensation Board. Similar to last year, Supervisor Jacob Holmes made a motion to decrease the supervisor's pay by 4%, which was defeated by a 2-1 vote.
"I think it's a fair wage, what we're receiving," said Holmes. "When we're asking and hoping and trying to squeeze this thing all we can, like I said last year, I think it's best if we squeeze ourselves the hardest before we squeeze other things."
Holmes also made a motion to give the supervisors no raise for the next fiscal year, which was also defeated. Supervisor Chuck Morris says there is an ongoing effort in the county to increase the board to five members. He says if that comes to fruition, there needs to be a high enough salary pool to attract quality candidates for the supervisor job.
"If you go to five and have the amount of money that we have in there now, you're going to ask people to come do this for $25,000," said Morris. "I don't think you'll get many takers."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong also voted in favor of the 3% raise, saying he does not want the county to fall behind if it goes to five members on the board.
"I've got to be thinking on a five-person board, if we only have $120,000 to work with, plus 3%, that was going to be a pretty light salary for five people for the number of hours that are put in," said Armstrong.
While the preliminary budget for the board has been approved, the supervisors are scheduled to hold a discussion on overall salaries for county employees during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. In other budgeting news, the board approved the county's elections budget for the upcoming year, which includes nearly $60,000 for new ballot scanning machines from Adkins Election Services in Clinton, Missouri. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the county's current machines were put into service in 2013.
"They are starting to get some age on them," said Wellhausen. "I always like to try roll out new election equipment in a non-general election year. Adkins is in the process of certifying their new equipment."
The supervisors also approved the auditor's budget, as well budgets for Emergency Management, E-911 and dispatch. Under the approved dispatch budget, the county's dispatchers will receive a $1.00 per hour raise, as well as a 3% increase in salary to make their wages more competitive with nearby counties.