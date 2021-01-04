(Clarinda) -- After weeks of discussion, debate and multiple applications for other groups, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved appointments during their meeting Monday, Jan. 4.
The debate was a request by Supervisor Jacob Holmes to continue being on the same boards Jon Herzberg served. Supervisors eventually approved the lists.
“I just want the same Jon had,” Holmes said. Holmes replaced Herzberg on the November ballot as Herzberg did not run for re-election.
One board was the Page County Landfill, which Herzberg served and had been chairman. Supervisor Alan Armstrong suggested he be the representative knowing the differences in trash haulers between Clarinda and Shenandoah.
“The city of Shenandoah is in a unique spot,” Armstrong said. “It’s a different garbage hauler. It’s a little different than the one on the Clarinda side.” Armstrong said other city of Shenandoah officials also watch the actions of the landfill board.
Each Page County town has a representative on the landfill board which meets monthly.
“It’s a real concern for the landfill board that everything stays status quo,” Armstrong said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris noted the financial connections the county has to the landfill.
“I had a couple of people call me really wanting me to stay on that,” Holmes said. “A lot of these towns have reached out to me.”
Armstrong and Holmes agreed to handle the landfill board together. Holmes said when a landfill issue involves Shenandoah, Armstrong will attend those meetings and address issues.
Armstrong and Morris will exchange seats on Waubonsie Mental Health and Fourth Judicial
District. Morris did not want to attend Waubonsie for fear of conflict of interest.
In other appointments…
The county received two applications for board of health. One was Dr. Heather Babe, who is the incumbent. The board is required to have a person with a medical degree. Armstrong made a motion to appoint Babe and Morris second the motion.
Holmes said he approved Babe’s credentials, but questioned why she would be allowed knowing she does not have a Page County residence.
“I’d hate to lose her,” Holmes said about Babe.
Morris said he could not find a requirement board members must be county residents.
The other applicant was Wendy Mier, who has a chiropractic clinic in Clarinda.
Armstrong made the motion to approve Babe and was second by Morris. Holmes cast the only no vote, favoring even tabling the issue for further research to find someone from Page County.
“Babe has served and served very well. We’ve had no problems,” Morris said.
Holmes cast the only no vote on Babe. Her term is three years.
Mark Marriott was appointed to the county conservation board. Bill Robinson was the incumbent and reapplied, but Morris noted how he had been paid by county conservation as an employee after being appointed to the board.
“He has been a good member,” Morris said, but did not want a conflict. “It’s nothing against Bill. If he wants to do both, I can’t condone him being on the board and being an employee.”
Jane Stimson and Steve Rubin were other applicants. Armstrong made the motion to appoint Marriott. Holmes second and it passed 3-0.
Marriott was a board of supervisor candidate during the 2019 election. He will serve on conservation for five years.
Jim O’Hara was reappointed to the zoning board of adjustment by a 3-0 vote. Myron Sunderman, Kalen Fulk, Dale Fulk, Jesse Stimson and Ross Farwell were other applicants. Holmes suggested naming someone younger to learn from the more experienced members.
“O’Hara has been on there a long, long time. With all this interest we should take advantage of taking someone younger,” Holmes said.
“That board does have a lot of experience, “Morris said.
Holmes made a motion to appoint Dale Fulk. It was second by Armstrong. The motion lost 2-1 as Holmes was the only person in favor of Dale.
Armstrong then made a motion to appoint O’Hara. It was second by Morris. O’Hara will serve a five-year term.
In other supervisor news…
West Central Community Action made a request of a contribution of $3,500 from the county. The office, based in Harlan, provides or assists with various issues from Head Start, child care and home utilities. A new program offers help with rent and mortgage. No action was taken. The request was the same as last year.
Page County will also act as a pass-through for grant funding from the Omaha Foundation. The organization contributed $10,000 to the sheriff’s department; $60,000 for the county fair and an approximate $25,000 for public health. Funds are related to economic challenges because of COVID-19.
Supervisors are expected to begin research and writing the fiscal year 2022 budget next week.