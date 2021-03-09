(Clarinda) — The Page County Supervisors have given their final approval to the county’s budget for next fiscal year.
Meeting in a special evening time slot Tuesday, the supervisors approved the FY22 budget — which begins July 1st — by a 2-to-1 vote. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, as he did in previous budget approvals, stating he is not in favor of the supervisors receiving a 4% bump in pay for the upcoming year. Holmes says that while the county’s tax levy is decreasing by around five cents per thousand dollars valuation, actual revenue brought in by the county will increase because of higher property valuations.
"We've got to look at a way to see how many dollars we need to run the county and lower these levies to make it where we don't take in anymore money if we don't have to," said Holmes. "We can cushion that or fix that, I think. It's very confusing to do it the right way. It is going up this year -- the budget. We are going to take in more money than last year, even though our levy is going down."
The 4% increase in supervisor pay was recommended by the county’s compensation board in January. The board is tasked with evaluating current pay for elected officials in the county and setting an allowable increase. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris defended the raise, saying elected officials in the county are salaried and thus do not receive overtime pay for extra hours worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We look at the overtime numbers of the sheriff or the overtime numbers of our 24/7 operations, and that really does skew that number," said Morris. "It takes away the ability to go compare straight to compare. It's a moving target with a lot of variables. Is 4% right? I don't know. But, I can tell you this. In all my years of watching an organization move at any level, our people worked harder and more efficiently this year than I've ever seen county government operate."
One county expenditure that will be decreasing in the coming fiscal year is the amount spent on insurance premiums — which went down by around 8%. While the decrease helps the overall bottomline of the county, Holmes says giving a 4% raise isn’t wise when insurance premiums could go back up in FY23.
"I'm concerned that if insurance goes up next year and we've had a 4% raise for -- I don't have my paper with me, but how many years has it been 4% or 3.75%?," said Holmes. "It's been several years in a row here, year on year on year. I don't remember how many years it goes back that way. What do we do next year if insurance goes up and everything goes up and there is a recommendation for a 4% raise and insurance goes up 8%? That's a pretty big jump."
Morris says it makes sense to give a raise now, because it’s may not be possible with the next budget.
"Our people worked harder this year than any other year," said Morris. "If you don't give them a good raise and then next year you're unable to give them a good raise, now you've got two years running. What does that do to your morale? What does that do to how your people operate? Everybody's got their own opinion on that, but that's how I feel."
Several residents also raised concerns with how the county was spending tax dollars on road maintenance, particularly with expenditures for gravel and where the county was sourcing its gravel. The county’s total level for rural residents was set at just over $9.89 per thousand dollars valuation.