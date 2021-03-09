Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 78F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.