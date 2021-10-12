(Clarinda) -- A proposed recreational ATV/UTV ordinance in Page County is taking shape.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors the final language for summary publication of a proposed ordinance to allow recreational use of ATVs on gravel roads in the county. The approval finalizes the language of an ordinance that will be the subject of a public hearing on October 26th. The final language comes after further discussion between the supervisors, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer and staff from the county's conservation department. Under the ordinance, ATVs used only for agricultural purposes would be exempt from being registered, a suggestion offered by Esaias.
"ATVs used for exclusively for ag purposes don't need to register," said Esaias. "My suggestion to us is that the ones that want to just strictly use them for ag purposes, that they don't need to come in and register them and get a permit."
The original proposal last week had included a provision that would still require farmers to register their ATVs, however, Esaias pointed out at the board's previous meeting that would mean a fee charged by the state for registration. Esaias says it makes more sense to not require any registration for farm ATVs.
"The ones that are interested and that want to have additional privileges or whatever you want to call to ride it on secondary roads could come in, register them and purchase a permit from Page County to do that," said Esaias.
Esaias' office would be responsible for registering and issuing permits for recreational ATVs. She says she is still talking with the sheriff's office to finalize the design of the registration stickers. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the new ordinance makes sense for law enforcement.
"To me, in talking it through, it does make a lot of sense," said Morris. "From a law enforcement standpoint, if they don't see a sticker, then they know that it's ag use. The deputies know everybody in the country, anyway. If they know that 'Joe Blow' is not on his land and he doesn't have a sticker, then they have an easy stop."
Following a public hearing later this month, the supervisors could approve the ordinance in early November with the goal of starting enforcement on January 1st.