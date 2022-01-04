(Clarinda) — Page County’s Supervisors districts and voting precincts are remaining largely unchanged.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a redistricting and reprecincting plan that will take effect with the 2022 elections. The new plans are required by law every 10 years when a new census is completed. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the first part of the plan was to clean up a technicality where a small unincorporated piece of the county was surrounded on all sides by the city of Shenandoah.
"This is basically the agreement with Shenandoah, because there is an unincorporated piece within Shenandoah," said Wellhausen. "It requires the county and the city of Shenandoah to basically have an agreement stating that the county is combining the unincorporated territory of that portion of Grant Township surrounded by the city of Shenandoah into the Shenandoah Ward II."
Wellhausen says the piece of land currently has no residents. The county did add an additional voting precinct to accommodate new State House lines that divide part of the county. Additionally, she says some voters south of Coin and east of Northboro were moved into precinct two, which would move their polling location from the Shenandoah Fire Station to the Courthouse in Clarinda. She says all voters in the county will be sent information on their polling place.
The three supervisors districts will remain largely intact following work by a temporary redistricting committee. Bethann Tillman is a member of the committee and she says population data and state rules about redistricting did not allow for many changes.
"After reviewing the information provided to us, there were not really options to modify," said Tillman. "I guess there were options, but no reasonable ones to redistrict, because the districts do need to be contiguous, they are not to separate out cities unless you're in a metropolitan area where that would be a reasonable thing to do. It also met the margin of error for being divided."
Wellhausen says all three districts are very similar in population.
"Within the populations, we had a variation in district one of 39, a variation in district two of negative-24 and then a variation in district three of negative-14, which overall meant a variation of one for the county," said Wellhausen."
Under the approved districts, district one includes most rural areas of the county, plus a small portion of Clarinda, district two includes Shenandoah and part of Grant Township, while district three includes the remaining portion of Clarinda. In other business, the board approved the assignment of a county held tax sale certificate to Michael Morrison.