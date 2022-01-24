(Clarinda) — The budgeting process in Page County cleared a major hurdle late last week.
By a 2-1 vote Friday morning, the Page County Supervisors approved the Sheriff’s Department budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Earlier this month, the county’s compensation board — which sets salary recommendations for the county’s elected officials — recommended an 18% increase for the Sheriff’s salary. The increase was due in part to the "Back the Blue Bill" that was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds last June and requires sheriff salaries to be comparable to other law enforcement officials in the state. By law, the supervisors could accept the compensation board’s recommendation, reduce the raise by an equal percentage across the board or give no raise. Aside from the raise for the sheriff, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the board has to determine salary increases for every employee in the department.
"We're not going to win a battle with everybody on this," said Armstrong. "We're going to have somebody that is going to be upset. Ultimately, it's all going to come back to us. I personally feel, we're going to have to go with whatever is the best for the whole county; what's the fairest for the staff, what's the fairest for all the staff of the county and the taxpayer."
Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his department prepared three separate budgets, one with an 18% increase for all staff, one with a 9% increase for all staff and one with a 9% increase for the sheriff and chief deputy and a 3% increase for the rest of his staff. Palmer says he trimmed as much as he could out of the rest of the budget to facilitate salary increases for his staff to put them in line with comparable salaries in other counties.
"This budget that was turned in -- and I cut everything I could out of it -- is $26,032 less than last year's without payroll," said Palmer. "That's $26,032 I cut, even with fuel costs going up and everything else I could think of with maintenance."
By decreasing Palmer’s raise to 9%, the supervisors would also decrease the raises for other elected officials by a similar percentage. During the compensation board meeting, Palmer stated he believed the county was falling behind in compensating deputies, jailers and civil staff in his department. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board has asked for data to justify raises for the rest of the sheriff’s staff.
"At the comp board meeting, I felt like we were tomahawked, thrown under the bus," said Morris. "You have every right to that feeling, but I don't believe you honestly told the whole story about how this board has denied salary increases. This board has been and will continue to be very supportive of law enforcement in Page County. We have asked on a number of occasions for data on a variety of cases. Tell us the number of interdictions you have, the number of arrests, this, this and this to help us understand what you're asking for and why we need to do it. We've received none of that."
Following discussion, the board approved a budget that included a 9% raise for Palmer, plus the chief deputy — which is required by law to receive the same increase as the sheriff. The supervisors also approved a 3% increase for the rest of the sheriff’s staff. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he would like find a way to give the lower-paid staff a bigger raise.
"I don't know that our highest paid positions or elected positions are behind," said Holmes. "I think that even with inflation, I don't think it would be a terrible thing. I don't want to do maybe 0%, I think we've got to do something, but it's the people on the bottom who make the least that are getting nowhere on this deal. Even at 3%, if you're on the very bottom, it's not changing much."
While the sheriff’s budget has been approved, it can still be tweaked before the county certifies its final budget in March. Also during the budget workshop, the supervisors approved budgets for the County’s K-9, Sheriff’s Special Investigations, Conservation Department, County Recorder, County Attorney, the IT Department, Veterans Affairs, Secondary Roads and Treasurer.