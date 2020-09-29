(Clarinda) -- With the Page County Public Office relocation this week, county officials are temporarily shifting some office space in the courthouse.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved allowing the Auditor's Office to use the vacated public health space on the third floor for temporary storage. Public health is in the midst of moving its office from the courthouse to the county's new annex building at 210 North 17th Street. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says she wants to use the space to store the county's election equipment, which is usually kept in the Page Room. However, that room is being used by the supervisors to hold their meetings with social distancing protocols in place.
"In the past, we've always tested our election equipment in the Page Room, so we have this reserved until November," said Wellhausen. "Due to the fact that you guys are in here, for security purposes I don't feel we can have our equipment in here with the public coming in and out."
Wellhausen says she still plans on moving the equipment into the Page Room to train new poll workers prior to the November 3rd General Election.
"We would still have to probably do training in here because of social distancing purposes," said Wellhausen. "We were planning on doing most of that via Zoom, but we do have some new election workers that we'll want to bring in still. For the testing purposes, we cannot allow anybody to have access to that equipment, nor would we want anybody to have access to that. To ensure it's 100% secure, we do need a secure location that we can keep under lock and key."
In other business, the supervisors approved the disposal of two 2016 Dodge Ram trucks from the sheriff's office that will be traded in for new vehicles and approved a tax suspension for an undisclosed property.