(Clarinda) -- Rapp Park Recreation Area is getting a new boat ramp--but not after considerable debate at Tuesday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting.
By a 2-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved Page County Conservation's request to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete renovation of a boat ramp at the park north of Shenandoah on Highway 48. County Conservation Director John Schwab made the request, providing a history of issues surrounding the ramp--which is actually the end of a gravel road leading into one of the park's lakes.
"From my understanding, when we first acquired Rapp Park," said Schwab, "the boat ramp we have now is the old quarry road that went to the quarry. All we did was come down, and we put some more gravel on it. We probably spent about $3,000 to $5,000 every year in excavation work, or bringing in more gravel or cleaning it out. It's nickel and diming us every year.
"It's easy to launch your boat--recovering it is an issue," he added."
After experiencing difficulty in soliciting a contractor for the project, Schwab says the county sought the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's assistance.
"We contacted the DNR to see if they had anyone that they knew," he said. "they put us in contact with Hymbaugh Construction out of Creston. They actually do all the boat ramps and river accesses kind of down this part of the state. I met with them down at Rapp. We looked over everything. They pointed out quite a few issues that need to be fixed."
Page County Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote. Holmes argued spending ARPA funding for the project was not wise, and the money could be better spent on other needs, such as road and bridge repair.
"We've got roads that are a mess, with holes and safety issues," said Holmes. "We're always talking about safety. I think roads that are ground up and need to be put back are more important than this nice thing for fishing. I understanding it would be great--I'm taking my boys fishing tomorrow night. But, I think this is more of a want than a need, and that we could wait and make sure we have our needs covered."
While saying the ramp project's pricetag is expensive, Supervisor Chuck Morris motioned to approve Schwab's request for two reasons.
"Rapp Park is recreation that serves not only our county residents, but I've heard multiple compliments about boating and fishing from our veterans out there," said Morris. "Secondly, I think, historically, we have probably as a board underfunded conservation over the years, and I would make a motion to approve."
Schwab later told KMA News boat ramp construction is expected to begin around Labor Day weekend. By unanimous vote, the supervisors approved county conservation's other request to use $6,000 in reserve funds for new playground equipment at the county's parks. Schwab says the money actually entails grants from the Clarinda and Shenandoah foundations.