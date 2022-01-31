(Clarinda) — Page County’s Board of Supervisors and Board of Health held a special joint meeting Monday afternoon as the deadline nears to finalize the budget for the county’s Public Health Department.
Last week, the supervisors approved the department’s preliminary budget, which included a 10% raise for Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman, a 6.5% increase for Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Rhonda Grebert, and the county-wide 3% increase for all other staff members. The approved raises for Erdman and Grebert were half of what was recommended by the Board of Health in their budget. Chuck Nordyke is CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center and Chairman of the Board of Health. He says the board looked at comparable salaries for public health administrators from around the state and found that Page County is behind.
"I think that Jess and the entire group of public health are invaluable," said Nordyke. "I think that the job that they are doing is wonderful. As a hospital administrator, I rely on them considerably -- probably more than most other folks -- purely on the data they get, the resources she makes available to us and so forth. I know that our medical staff, and I'm sure in Shenandoah, rely on them for information on currently the COVID situation, but other things also as resources for our patients and our community."
With a 20% increase, Erdman’s salary would still be about $17,000 under the statewide average for the position. Dr. Heather Babe, a family physician at Shenandoah Medical Center and member of the Board of Health, says trying to replace the position is incredibly difficult.
"Jess does a ton of work," said Babe. "She's invaluable in my opinion. Every time we get a new administrator, it takes at least a year to a year-and-a-half to get them re-trained and figure out the ropes. There's just not people waiting out there. I think you guys have had to hire some similar people in your situation or given raises in similar situations, because you know that those people are not out there waiting in the wings. These positions are incredibly hard to fill. The people that do public health, do public health because they love public health and they want to make the community better."
At the supervisors meeting last Thursday, Supervisor Jacob Holmes questioned giving such a large increase just one year after the board gave a 9% increase for the same position. He also pointed to the fact that Erdman was given a large amount of overtime in the last fiscal year to account for extra work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The amount of work that was done with these long, long hours, there was overtime paid for a salaried employee to the tune of $25,000 in the last fiscal year," said Holmes. "So, there was, on top of the salary, compensation for the long hours. It wasn't salaried where you worked 80 hours on salary."
Following discussion, the supervisors agreed to re-examine the Public Health budget during their regular meeting Tuesday night. Supervisor Chuck Morris says he appreciates the relationship between the two boards in working out the difference.
"I've been here when boards and our board -- call it what you want -- don't really have the same goal and were never really in sync," said Morris. "The end loser are the citizens of Page County, because all of this stuff is important, whether it's public health or conservation. The other boards -- the veteran's affairs board, conservation board -- they may come back and say 'well, hey." I wish government employees would get out of that mindset of saying 'well, look what they got and look what they got.' Every situation is different."
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the supervisor will have the option of going with the full raises recommended by the Board of Health or setting a smaller increase.