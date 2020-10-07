(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new jail could be the next big issue in Page County.
Candidates seeking two seats on the county's board of supervisors addressed that issue and others during a special KMA News forum via ZOOM recorded Sunday evening. During the forum, the candidates were asked whether they support construction of a new jail-law enforcement center, and if so, how would they pay for it. Jacob Holmes, the Republican nominee in the 1st district supervisors' race, says it's only a matter of time before issues with the current jail must be addressed. Like other potential building projects, Holmes believes the county must explore every viable option--just as he would with his own business.
"I believe strongly in traveling and seeing what other counties do," said Holmes, "and spending time asking what they like or dislike about their completed project, and what they would do the same and differently looking back with clear vision. Thorough planning, thinking outside the box, exploring all options--not just going with the first one--and then sourcing better prices and outlets are all parts of building that I am very familiar with it. Unfortunately, these aspects seem to be overlooked when we're spending tax dollars, and I'd like to change that."
Holmes' opponent, nonaffiliated candidate Tim Johnson, says he's been following the jail issue for decades--and believes the county must address the issue.
"I'm not in favor of making something fancy for inmates," said Johnson. "But, at the same time, we do have to have a safe place for law enforcement to work, and for inmates to be detained. How to pay for it? I'd turn right back to wind turbines. There's opportunity there to bring new money in for a new project, and it doesn't have to affect the tax on a current property base very much at all. But, it will have to be taxed if we don't have some kind of opportunity like this."
Third district write-in candidate Judy Clark, who is a former county auditor, stated her support for a combination sheriff's office, jail and 911 center. She cited previous studies indicating the current jail is an older, outdated facility, and doesn't meet the needs of prisoners, staff or citizens of the county.
"We made numerous changes when I was auditor in the jail to bring it up to code, and the satisfaction of the jail inspectors," said Clark. "It's definitely needed. We're the last county in southwest Iowa to do that, and I think if you look at Fremont County, specifically, theirs is a no-thrills building that is a good thing. It would be good to have everybody under one roof."
Republican incumbent Chuck Morris says a company called the Samuels Group of West Des Moines will give a presentation on the jail issue at the supervisors' October 27th meeting. Morris says there are several unanswered questions about a potential jail project.
"How big of a jail do you build?" said Morris. "Is a law enforcement center inclusive of the 911? How do you afford it? They're building one in Guthrie County--$400 a square foot. They just built one in Woodbury County--$450 a square foot, because there's some video court capability in that jail. What do you we need? With the constriction of courts across the state, that will greatly impact what we build, and we're going to see their presentation on the 27th."
You can hear more from all four candidates in the Page County Supervisors Candidates Forum airing at 6:20 this evening, and 9:10 Thursday morning on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1. Video from the ZOOM forum will also be available at kmaland.com beginning Wednesday evening at 6:20.