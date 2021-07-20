(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors continues to explore options to replace windows in the county's venerable courthouse.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors held a discussion on progress for a potential window replacement project. Since May, county officials have been in the development stages of a project that would replace most of the windows in the courthouse, most of which date back to the early 1980s. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he reached out to Maryville Glass for advice on how to tackle such a large project.
"He suggested if we could get the manufacturers of these windows -- their representatives or the people who deal with all of the contractors -- get one of them in here and then they all have the like-kind windows, the different manufacturers" said Holmes. "I don't know if they would even charge us to go over design and pick a window out that meets the strength and quality we need."
Plans had originally called for replacing the windows gradually, starting with the county recorder's office, however, after only one bid was received for that project, the supervisors opted to explore replacing all of the building's windows in one large project. Holmes says the size and scope of the windows being replaced means installation will require two kinds of craftsmen.
"Most of these guys that put in windows are going to kind of become the general contractor in a way," said Holmes. "They don't want to do the trim work, so they are going to have to farm that out. They put the window in, but somebody else does all the fixing and painting and if there's any trim stuff. He said a lot of times on these big things, you'll have a carpenter on one end and the window guy, there's two different people. The window guy puts it in, the carpenter puts it all together, because the window people aren't the best at finish carpentry; they're the window guy."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he has reached out to several engineering firms in the area to get a starting point for the project. Morris says the building's status on the National Registry of Historic Places makes the project more complex.
"The building is on the National Historic Registry," said Morris. "That complicates what we can and can't do. According to the engineer, the bar is pretty low, but certainly whoever we get to do this work would need to be aware of that. We need to adhere to whatever those regulations are, because if we don't, the fear would be if we violate that that it may void our ability to claim federal dollars on a project."
Early estimates place the project's cost around $250,000. The supervisors are planning to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the costs.