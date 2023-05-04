(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continued their extensive review of the county's regulations regarding wind turbines.
Meeting in regular session Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors reviewed two more sections of their wind energy conversion systems ordinance -- permit application fees and decommissioning requirements. The board identified several areas for review in the 2019 ordinance earlier this year. Despite some disagreement, the majority of the board members have suggested a permit application fee of $2,500 per wind turbine in the project -- up from the current $250 per turbine. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes believes they're a couple of reasons justifying the increase, including ensuring the county has an appropriate amount of resources to review the proposal and ensure both the county and developers take the application seriously.
"For one, it costs us a lot of money to get into these things and have to put resources and time, so if there's a high enough fee, it's good for the county to cover their expenses," said Holmes. "And two, you've got to put together a good application. If the fee is dirt cheap and costs nothing, then people would just turn in an application that's terrible and say 'okay, we can just throw it out and do two or three more."
Holmes added he had seen a wide variety of fees ranging from their current ordinance at $250 up to $10,000 per turbine. However, Supervisor Judy Clark dissented from the consensus, believing the proposed fee was too high. Clark suggested that the fee uptick and some other adjustments proposed in recent weeks, including a 10-foot feeder line depth requirement, are too extreme.
"I think it's too high -- basically what I see being done here is that we might as well pass a policy that says no wind turbines with everything that's being done," said Clark.
"Well if they can't come safely and protect everybody's rights," Holmes rebutted, "then I don't know if maybe they can build here."
"I understand the safety things and I understand all of that," Clark emphasized. "But, I think some of these are going overboard."
Meanwhile, regarding the decommissioning of wind turbines, Holmes says his main concern is ensuring money is set aside for the efforts and the liability doesn't fall back onto the county. Supervisor Todd Maher suggested having developers set aside the dollars in an Escrow account, to which Holmes agreed.
"The money that is put aside in decommissioning needs to be real money in a bank," said Holmes. "And it needs third-party review every few years. But, it needs to be real money not promises or whatever -- real money in a bank and a lot of ordinances do that."
All three supervisors did agree that real dollars should be set aside with an impartial third party to assess how much money is needed. Holmes also suggested placing the dollars in one or several local banks.
Maher added they should also take in some legal review of the decommissioning requirements to ensure their bases are covered.
"There's a lot of things that that escrow could cover and you'd have to get that in a legal document as far as all the verbiage and things you'd want," he said. "But, it is definitely there to protect us on any issue, so I think that's the way to go."
The board plans to continue its review next week and visit the requirements for a road use agreement. In other business, the board approved a tax abatement for a dismantled or removed mobile home at Longview Mobile Estates and received an update from John Thomas with Hungry Canyons Alliance on the services they provide in the county.