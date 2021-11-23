(Clarinda) -- A potential solar ordinance continues to be developed in Page County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors held another work session regarding a potential solar ordinance for the county. The board raised a handful of concerns, including the allowed height of the solar panels. Currently, supervisors chair Chuck Morris says county engineer J.D. King has suggested a 20-foot limit. However, supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is concerned about letting the panels be too tall.
"My concern with the height is going to tall," Holmes said. "And if you live in a local area, and you've got a 25-to-30 foot solar panels, in the second story of your house, you look out, you might not even be able to see in a straight line, because it's a wall."
In a recently passed ordinance in Fremont County, the height limit is set at 15 feet. Supervisor Alan Armstrong also says Mid-American Energy sent a letter to the board expressing concerns about tile under agricultural land and electric lines.
"Underground tile, private tile, and things like that could be a little tricky in finding, especially if it's old," Armstrong said. "Then underground cables past four feet, a lot of those I guess are abandoned from what I've seen in Shenandoah, but if they lay them under four feet, they sometimes, if they walk away, don't come back and yank them out."
Armstrong says it would be wise to include these concerns in their discussions and a potential ordinance.
"I think that's something that we need to make sure, even though none of the companies probably want to worry about that, I think that's just a good safety precaution for the farmers," Armstrong said. "I think that would be a good one to have in there that nobody else has."
Morris says he is also unsure of where the authority should be for approving potential projects, as Montgomery County has taken a different approach from others.
"It looks to me like it's different than a lot we've been looking at in terms of where the authority comes from to approve a project," Morris said. "It looks like the zoning commission, the way I read it, would be the authority to say, 'yeah this meets standards, go for it.' Where as a lot of the other ones we've looked at brings that to our table."
Ultimately, the board concluded to continue researching the main four concerns of height, zoning, property setbacks, and electric line and tile tracing and return in early December for another work session.
The proposal of a solar ordinance for Page County comes off the heels of Fremont County establishing an ordinance of their own in September and Montgomery County setting the date of a public hearing for December 7th regarding an ordinance for their county.
In other business, the board approved an application for using the courthouse lawn from Sonriser's Popcorn during the city Christmas parade, approved a resolution creating a workforce development chief elected official consortium, and approved a tax abatement 510 Tassa Street in Shenandoah.