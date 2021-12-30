(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are taking a fresh look at the county's workplace safety program moving forward.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors held a discussion and then tabled action on potential changes to the county's safety program. In 2019, the county hired a full-time safety coordinator, but then reduced the position to part-time this summer while simultaneously agreeing to a deal with Safety Consultant Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct in Davenport. A short time later, Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues left the position. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he would like to explore hiring a full-time employee who would serve as a safety coordinator and also handle some human resources duties, which are currently handled by County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen.
"The election laws in Iowa have changed to a point where we have more duties in our Auditor's Office than a year ago," said Morris. "And really, when we look at the model we had with the safety director, it didn't work as well as we had hoped for either us or for Tom. I think structure was part of it."
Currently, Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month by the county, depending on travel, to oversee safety issues for the county and to offer training recommendations. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he does not think the county needs a consultant and a part-time employee to handle the safety duties.
"If we have a safety part-time person, I don't want to do Mark Shaffer," said Holmes. "It's one or the other. I talked to other supervisors in other counties, and I do not hear anyone doing this like we're doing it, with the amount of money we're spending on it."
Morris says having Shaffer as a consultant has been valuable to the county and helps to keep insurance premiums from increasing. He says having someone with a background in safety is a positive for the county.
"From a safety standpoint, there are still two primary goals," said Morris. "We want our people to be safe and go home to their families, and we want to keep our tax dollars at better use than paying insurance premiums for work comp because we're sloppy and we do stupid stuff."
Holmes suggested retaining Shaffer and having department heads in the county handle some of the in-person safety work, like reporting incidents and managing online trainings for their employees. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he would like to gauge employee interest in that model before moving forward.
"I guess I'd be interested in sending out a blanket email to all of the department heads," said Armstrong. "Are they willing to negotiate with their employees and make sure? One of the biggest concerns we've seen is the lack of doing some of the training modules that are available."
At a previous meeting, the supervisors had asked County Engineer J.D. King to see if any of his employees would be interested in adding some safety duties to their jobs. He said he did not have any interest. More discussion on potentially adding a safety position is expected at a future board meeting.