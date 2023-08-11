(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are at odds over bids for new equipment.
By a 2-1 vote Thursday evening, the county's board of supervisors rejected the low bid of Ziegler CAT for more than $715,600 for two Caterpillar motorgraders. Ziegler's bid was approximately $13,700 less than Murphy Tractor's bid of more than $729,300 for two John Deere motorgraders. However, Chad Spencer of Murphy Tractor asked the supervisors to consider his company's proposal, saying John Deere offered a premium circle blade option currently not available with Caterpillar's models.
"CAT has come out with a premium circle--they unveiled it this year at Con Expo," said Spencer. "They're not able to put in their machines right away, but it will be coming. I urge you to think about buying machines that are already light years behind what's considered to be standard--the best."
Funding allocated under the county's fiscal 2024 for new equipment would cover the motorgrader purchases. County Engineer J.D. King recommended accepting Ziegler's bid. But, Supervisors Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher voted against it. Though the Caterpillar models were cheaper, Holmes says he wanted more information about John Deere's premium circle feature.
"I like that this is lower," said Holmes, "but, I've bought things that are right behind industry, and the next day, they're not worth near as much when you trade--or down the road. So, I see the idea here. I like the lower cost--I just want to make sure we're not buying something that's going to cost us more in the long run."
Supervisor Judy Clark voted to accept Ziegler's proposal, saying the board should respect King's recommendation.
"At some point, you need to listen to the engineer," said Clark. "You need to listen to the people that work on them, you need to listen to the people that drive them. You guys aren't maintainer operators. You're not grader operators. You don't drive a grader. I'm not either, and it seems like we should listen to the engineer, and what his recommendation is."
Holmes replied that he's looking out for the county's finances--prompting a brief exchange with Clark.
"I think that I'm being careful with things," he said. "I'm watching every dollar. I'm not saying we won't buy the CATs. I just want to make I'm fully informed. We only got this information a few hours ago."
"And, you're all about saving money," said Clark.
"I am," replied Holmes. "That's why I'm saying I won't do the CATs--I just want to research this a little bit."
By a 2-1 vote, the board accepted Maher's motion to investigate Murphy's bid further, and resume discussions at next week's meeting. Maher says he wanted to do more research and review the quotes before making a final decision. Clark cast the lone dissenting vote.