(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring revamping the county's safety department as an important deadline for COVID vaccination compliance approaches.
Meeting Monday morning, the board held a discussion on adding an additional employee to handle safety compliance, as well as other human resources duties, or adding the responsibilities to each department head. Currently, the county has a contract with an outside consultant to oversee safety issues. The discussion comes as the county faces a January 10th deadline from OSHA to begin weekly testing of unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Last week, the supervisors approved a policy to comply with an OSHA mandate that requires all employees to be vaccinated or provide a weekly negative test. The board also approved the purchase of a software program to manage tracking of the testing and vaccination statuses. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board needs to ensure that every department is compliant with the mandate.
"Everybody is going to be inconvenienced, each department head, each employee, it's going to be not fun," said Morris. "For the collection of data, there has to be a central point, so the software we approved last week would be managed, I believe, by the Auditor's office. We're going to have to have a lot of input from department heads to make sure that that data gets there and gets recorded."
The OSHA mandate was originally struck down in federal court, but was reinstated on December 17th. The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case on Thursday. Currently, the mandate only applies to employers with over 100 employees. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the county is right near the 100 mark, which includes seasonal and part-time employees.
"I'm guessing that somebody working less than two weeks a year -- 40, 50, 60 or 70 hours -- would not be very where something could be adjusted there, how much they're even needed at that low amount," said Holmes. "We could pretty safely be less than 100 then, with several choices. Otherwise, we're getting into a nightmare. This sounds like a nightmare."
Morris says the supervisors cannot tell other departments how many employees they can have.
"Our board, really the only authority we have is to fund," said Morris. "Operationally, if Conservation or the Sheriff's Department wants to put 10 deputies on or 10 reserves on, that's theirs. Until they get to a point where they are contrary to living inside a budget, then our thing is we'll cut the budget. But, operationally that's beyond our scope of authority."
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the county's department heads all need some guidance from the supervisors on how to start tracking compliance beginning Monday.
"If there is employees that don't meet the testing requirements and things like, we just need to know how to set it up," said Wellhausen. "If we set it up so department heads get it, does one of you want to be the final point of contact that then becomes aware when or if an employee comes short on that. We hope we won't have any employees with that, but if at some point if there is somebody that accidentally forgets to comply with something -- if they have a deadline that they don't meet -- then it will go to the department head, but then do one of you want to be a part of that. That's what I'm trying to ask."
Following discussion, the board tabled the issue, saying they need more information on how other counties are handling reporting compliance. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says a special meeting later in the week is possible if more guidance is needed for employees. Morris says he hopes the county will not have to deal with the issue after Thursday.
"It's a terrible situation," said Morris. "Hopefully, a week from today, we can discuss something else and not this. Hopefully Thursday, I think all indications are that the Supreme Court is going to rule pretty quickly. I think they'll rule before the 10th. And maybe all of this has been a waste of time."
In other business, the board heard a request for funding from West Central Community Action as work on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget begins.