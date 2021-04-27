(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are making plans to move forward with a jail study.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the supervisors held a discussion on the next steps in a potential jail project in the county. Over the last two months, the board has heard from four architectural firms vying to be a project manager and conduct a study. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says whichever route the county takes, it must be aware of costs.
"It's a just abnormally inflated building cost right now," said Holmes. "All of these consultants base their fee on the total project cost, everything is inflated then. I wouldn't build a new house right now. It's abnormally inflated. We have inflation, but we've got to see this level out."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the high cost of building materials is offset by low interest rates for borrowing money.
"On the flip side of that is, right now is the lowest time to borrow money," said Armstrong. "I know what you're saying with that other end, which is it going to be better at? Lower costs, lower fees and higher interest. It's really a challenge."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked his fellow supervisors to look over the four presentations, so that the county could pick one firm to perform a study of the county's current facility, which was constructed in 1936.
"To me, the first step, whether you build a jail now or not, is in front of us and that we could accomplish," said Morris. "We've got money budgeted in this budget for a jail study. That does two things. It gets us more information. And it helps us understand more clearly what the need is, because I think the need is a moving target."
Sheriff Lyle Palmer says he favors getting a study of the current facility and future needs done before moving forward with anything else.
"I think the biggest thing right now we need to look at doing is moving forward," said Palmer. "Have someone do the study that's competent and show us exactly where we're at now. Maybe they can look forward to the next 20 years."
Holmes says he would like to see a summary from each of the four firms when it comes to the study cost and what is included in each study.
"Some of that was kind of confusing when they presented what it was going to cost," said Holmes. "They had pieces and parts. Some do a little, some do more. We need to almost put together what each person's offer is to see what we're getting. Some were considerably less than others, but were they doing less?"
The Samuels Group of West Des Moines, Prochaska & Associates of Omaha, Carlson West Povondra of Omaha and Goldberg Group Architects of St. Joseph all gave in-person presentations to the board. The board will request a cost summary from each firm before deciding on a path forward at a future meeting.