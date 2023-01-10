(Clarinda) -- Despite some hesitancy from public health officials, the Page County Board of Supervisors has expanded the number of individuals serving on the county board of health.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors voted 2-0 to expand the board overseeing public health in the county from its current five members to seven, including a supervisor as a voting member. The discussion came after the board approved filling the vacancies on various county boards, including two vacancies on the board of health with Carin Mason and Wendy Meyer. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the topic to expand comes in hopes of providing more individuals, ensuring the board can meet quorum and hold regular meetings.
"The last few meetings they've had some trouble with quorum and haven't been able to have a meeting," said Holmes. "So, I reached to an ISAC attorney and asked 'what can we do with this, and can we give them some more members to make it reach quorum.' And they said 'that's fine and that it takes a simple motion in a meeting to expand.' So, I thought that would maybe help and we had enough people who applied."
Holmes says they had received three applicants to fill the seats of Tish Frazier and Lori Gibson. However, before approving the expansion, County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen expressed some concern about having a supervisor as a voting member. While not wanting to discourage supervisor participation in the board of health meetings, Mullen cited one possible conflict of interest for that supervisor.
"Because it is a conflict of interest to do a budget with the supervisor and then the board of supervisors would turn around and approve that budget, so there is that conflict of interest," said Mullen. "Either at the board of health or the board of supervisors meeting, they would have to abstain from that -- that's how they would prevent that from being a conflict of interest."
Mullen says a liaison position likely would have been smoother to still have supervisor representation and communication without any possible conflicts -- which he adds is the current setup in Montgomery County. Additionally, Della Calhoon, a contract nurse with Page County Public Health, questioned why the board suddenly wants a supervisor on the board of health as a voting member. She claims that hasn't been the case since she got involved with the county's public health department in the 1980s.
"Speaking for public health, I've been in it for all my life practically and I just don't quite understand that yet," said Calhoon. "I do fear that there is going to be some pushing, and I hope that it is a happy greeting."
Mullen also had some reservations about expanding the board to seven, with two newly appointed members already joining the board.
However, Supervisor Todd Maher hopes having a supervisor on the board could create a stronger bridge between the supervisors and public health, particularly given the still-lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's probably a good thing to be able to work closer with the board of health, because there was a lot of things coming through the pandemic that could probably use a little bit more cooperation between the two -- the board of supervisors and the board of health," said Maher. "So, I think having that bridge will help in the long run and build that relationship a lot more."
Holmes added he also hopes the supervisor's representative would have a better understanding of the health department's annual budget. With the board's approval, the third applicant Rosie Cavin would also be appointed to a three-year term, and Maher would function as the supervisor's representative. Other board appointments included Jane Stimson to the Conservation Board, Teresa Babcock to the Southern Iowa Regional Housing Authority board, A.J. Lyman to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, Elaine Farwell to Western Iowa Tourism, and Kalen Fulk to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
In other business, the board...
--Approved board assignments for 2023 which remained mostly the same with Maher taking the majority of former-Supervisor Alan Armstrong's seats, with one change to have Maher also serve on both the E-911 and Emergency Management Commission.
--Set new meeting times to include a morning meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and all others at 6 p.m.
--Discussed the deadline for getting on the agenda and the agenda format and also adjusting public comment to include a timeframe before approving certain agenda items.
--Approved to resume posting video recordings of the board meetings to the county's YouTube page.
--Approved to remove a "Wind Energy Discussion Panel" video from the county website.
--Tabled appointing and re-appointing township clerks and trustees and action on replacing a boiler.