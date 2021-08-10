(Clarinda) — Page County officials are exploring options to allow recreational UTV usage on county roads.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the pros and cons of allowing ATVs and UTVs to operate on county roads. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked for the item to be placed on the agenda after he says he received numerous phone calls over the last year asking for recreational use of the vehicles. Currently, ATVs and UTVs can only be used on county roads for agricultural use under Iowa law, however, cities and counties can adopt ordinances to allow for recreational use. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says he would prefer that any future ordinance sets the same standards for recreational and agricultural uses.
"If you decide to do this, I would make a couple suggestions," said Palmer. "One of them is that if you're going to register ATVs or UTVs, then it doesn't matter if it's agricultural use or anything. It should have to be registered, so there's no differentiation between the two. The state law already provides for agricultural use between the hours of sunrise to sunset."
This spring, a bill in the Iowa House died that would have allowed UTV usage on county highways and set a uniform standard statewide. In preparing for the meeting, the supervisors reviewed ordinances on the books in other counties, including Mills County, which allows recreational UTV use on gravel roads. Palmer was asked about current usage around the county by farmers and the types of issues his deputies deal with.
"The biggest things I've seen is sometimes the speeds exceed the 35 mile per hour zone," said Palmer. "With today's side-by-sides, you start cranking out 1000 CCs, they're going to run 60, 70, maybe even 80 or 90 depending on what they are. Those tires are not made for highway use. They don't have the sidewall stiffness or anything like that to hold you."
Supervisors Jacob Holmes says most farmers in the county — including himself — own and use UTVs in their farming operations. Holmes says he does not support any ordinance that would place more restrictions on their usage by farmers.
"I'm not for making any restrictions bigger on agricultural use, whatsoever," said Holmes. "I think the rules that are in place in the state of Iowa are good enough."
Palmer, however, says creating two different classes of UTV usage becomes an enforcement nightmare.
"A county, city or municipality can make any ordinance or law more restrictive, but not less restrictive," said Palmer. "What I'm saying is that you're going to ask us to differentiate. Let's say someone that lives on the corner of 16th and State decides to go buy a $10,000 UTV and throw a sprayer tank in the back and say 'I'm going to check my farm.' How do we prove that that's agriculture? There's the problem I run into. I'm not trying to be mean against farmers and I'm not trying to be mean against the others. But, if you're going to do something, making it the same would help."
The supervisors made no decision on a potential ordinance on Tuesday night. The supervisors are seeking public input on potential ordinances related to UTV usage. Public comments can be submitted via email at supervisors@co.page.ia.us or by phone. Individual phone numbers for each supervisor are listed on the county’s website.