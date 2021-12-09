(Clarinda) -- A family who lives in rural Page County is asking officials to fix a bridge near their house that's been closed for more than three years.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Melinda Stevens, who lives with her husband Bob on Kiwi Avenue northeast of Coin. In November 2018, the county closed a bridge south of the Stevens' property over a creek due to structural issues. Stevens says the bridge closure has impacted potential customers who purchase produce from the couple.
"When people come to our farm, their GPS has them coming to where that bridge is and there's a road closed sign," said Stevens. "For us to try and explain to them to go down to Juniper and come from that direction and down and over, they get very confused, because at the end of the road on the other side, there's another road closed sign there, so they think they can't get to us."
The bridge spans a creek and connects two dirt sections of Kiwi. Stevens says the closure has also made it possible for the couple to reach some of their property south of the creek.
"We burn wood, so we have to cut wood for our house," said Stevens. "The wood is on the other side of that bridge in the timber. We have to go all the way around with a tractor and a trailer to take and cut wood and trying to come back around the other side. I have to take a tractor, a trailer and a truck down there too."
County Engineer J.D. King says the bridge was originally closed at the recommendation of bridge inspectors.
"The wood piling substructure is the part that's failing on this bridge," said King. "It's been slowly reduced in weight limit. In November 2018, our bridge inspector Calhoon & Burns made a recommendation that it was time to close it."
A recent estimate from a contractor slated repairs at $92,000 to fix the pilings and allow some traffic over the bridge. King says the low traffic count on the dirt road means the county would have to foot the bill for the repairs without state or federal funding. He says there are other bridges in the county that have been closed for a longer period of time that generally take precedent when money is available for repairs.
"We're working on bridges on gravel roads and paved roads," said King. "Every now and then when the opportunity presents itself to take a bridge out and put a large pipe in, we'll do that. This bridge is too big to put pipes in."
Following discussion, the supervisors asked King to get a cost estimate for replacing the current bridge with a bridge that was removed north of Northboro and is current not being used. The supervisors also asked King to research costs for installing a low-water crossing that would allow traffic when the creek's flow drops.