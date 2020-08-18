(Clarinda) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, Page County officials are preparing for the new school year, and beyond.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman updated the county's board of supervisors on the latest cases at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Erdman reported two additional cases--both adults aged 18-to-40 years old. The latest cases bring the county's total since March to 105--98 of which have recovered. Erdman says her agency continues to help the county's school district's prepare for the new academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"We're still meeting with all of the schools for their Return to Learn," said Erdman. "Schools in Page County are doing a great job, making sure that the kids are going back safely. We're working with the businesses to also prepare for school starting, just in case we have an influx in cases, and parents have to be out taking care of kids. So, we're just trying to work through the hurdles we may have to overcome, if we do have an influx in cases."
In addition, Erdman says preparations are underway on the future distribution of a coronavirus vaccine--whenever it's developed.
"The IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health) said the other day that we could possibly have on in the next six months ago," she said. "Obviously, that would be like the H1N1 (virus). It would go to certain people first, then be more for the general public once it is produced."
Under the current plan, Erdman says the county would distribute the vaccine through pods in two communities.
"What that means is the point of dispensing," said Erdman. "So, if a vaccine does come out, it will be come to public health. Then, we have two locations in the county where we should set up a pod, and do mass distributions of the vaccine. One's in Clarinda, and one's in Shenandoah."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked Erdman for future guidance on when the county will no longer need a person at the county courthouse's doors to screen visitors before entering. Presently a person is stationed at entryways to take temperatures as part of the courthouse's reopening last month.