(Clarinda) -- More residents in the southeastern part of Page County are raising concerns about the safety of roads in their area.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors this week, Debra and Rolland Carlson presented to the board regarding the safety hazard created by numerous trucks hauling rock from a nearby quarry near their house. Debra told the board the trucks are causing excessive wear and tear on the roads.
"On May 10th at 11:30, we counted 18 double dump trucks and large belly dump trucks going by our house," said Carlson. "That was just by 11:30. Several more went by the rest of the day, but we quit counting. These trucks weigh approximately 35,000 pounds empty. My car weighs 3,300 pounds. So if you use these calculations, we had the equivalent of 180 cars go by if they are empty and 360 go by full."
In addition to the increased traffic, Carlson says the trucks have caused excessive amounts of dust.
"My husband and I both have asthma," said Carlson. "We've never smoked. I feel like our health and freedom has been taken away. I feel like I'm supposed to call the county to see when I can mow my yard or paint outside without being bombarded by dust."
Besides being a health hazard, Carlson says the dust makes the roads in the area unsafe to travel on.
"The visibility is almost zero," said Carlson. "It's just an accident waiting to happen. It's a health concern to those involved. A lot of times when they come one after another after another like they did this morning, they can't possibly see if you're backing out of your driveway. I want to what can we do."
Carlson also raised concerns with the quality of gravel being placed on the roads in the county. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county is in the process of testing rock from other sources to determine if it is better than what the county currently gets.
"About 18 months ago, this board also questioned the quality of rock that we get from the quarry," said Morris. "To that end, we have directed (County Engineer) J.D. (King) and his crew to get some sample rock from Savannah and Weeping Water on mile stretches. We're doing some testing because of the haul. The haul distance creates more expense. Immediately, the thought process was that it was more expensive. We're trying to prove or disprove whether it is more expensive or not."
The Carlsons are the second family to raise concerns about roads in that area in the past two weeks. Parts of J53 and J55 northeast of Braddyville were converted from hard surface roads to granular roads to improve their condition with expected increased truck traffic from rock hauls and possible wind turbine development in the future. Plans currently call for J53 to returned to seal coat in FY 2024, while J55 will receive similar upgrades in FY 2025. Supervisor Jacob Holmes thinks that is too long to wait.
"I don't see the reason we're waiting four years to do this," said Holmes. "I think we should do it as quick as we can to stop all this dangerous stuff. If the windmills come, before they are allowed in, they have to agree to put it back one notch better than what they tear up. Something of that nature."
Following discussion, the supervisors instructed King to talk with the owners of the rock quarry to reroute truck traffic and will explore the possibility of making the business owner apply an oil coat to the affected road. Next week, the supervisors will consider a request to lower the speed limit on J55.