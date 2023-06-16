(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are being urged to enact local regulations covering carbon pipeline projects.
Thursday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting was the latest stop for one of KMAland's most vocal critics of Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline. Montgomery County resident Jan Norris appeared before the board to give her impressions of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's two-day meeting regarding CO2 pipelines in Des Moines two weeks ago.
"It was an eye-opening and sobering experience for the PHMSA people," said Norris. "One that they appeared to take very seriously. (There was) a lot of support for moratorium advisories until the rules are made, and land use decisions are local. Not a single panelist said these pipelines are great, only that more are coming."
Among other things, Norris says concerns were expressed about plume and dispersion modeling shortcomings connected to pipelines.
"Citizens need to know the risks," she said. "They deserve to know how to take care of themselves. PHAST modeling has limitations. They emphasized there is no good data available on CO2, and scientists need more information, like experiences on infiltration, air exchangers and what their limitations are."
Norris also says state and local government have the authority to establish zoning setbacks. The discussion comes as Shelby County faces litigation from Summit for enacting an ordinance regulating carbon sequestration projects. In talking with a Shelby County official, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says Page County is advised to have similar regulations ready, depending on the lawsuit's outcome.
"What they recommended is having an ordinance, kind of having a rough draft of an ordinance put together that fits our counties," said Holmes. "And whichever way the lawsuit goes, we're ready with whatever we think is right."
Late last month, the supervisors approved signing an engagement letter with Tim Whipple of Ahlers and Cooney for developing a pipeline ordinance. Summit officials, meanwhile, say the company recently secured three new ethanol plant partners along the pipeline's more than 700-mile route, and signed easements accounting for 70% of the entire project route.