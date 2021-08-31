(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring their role in a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would cross several Iowa counties.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal from ISG Inc., which provides pipeline inspection services for local governments. The presentation came as details unfold about a potential pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants throughout the Midwest for storage underground in North Dakota. Evan Del Val is a civil engineer with ISG. He says since the pipeline will run partially in Page County, the supervisors are responsible for providing inspection during construction.
"Under the State of Iowa law, liquified carbon dioxide is considered a hazardous liquid pipeline, which puts responsibilities on this board to provide county inspection for the construction of that through ag areas," said Del Val. "Generally speaking, counties don't have the bandwidth to take on a project of this size, it's something you guys ask for. The code also allows for you to hire a third-party inspector."
Del Val says ISG provided similar services to Iowa counties during construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which carries crude oil from North Dakota to a refinery in Illinois.
"We did 13 of the 18 counties that were impacted by that or about 272 miles," said Del Val. "We have good experience with this. The way we approach these is we hire experienced pipeline inspectors to work this project and only this project. They're not going to be called off to do any other work for ISG. They are 100% focused on this project for the counties that hire us to do that work."
The project that would impact Page County is being developed by Summit Agricultural Group. Del Val says Iowa is the only state he is aware of that requires counties to independentally inspect pipeline construction, which is done at no cost to the county.
"ISG would invoice this county," said Del Val. "Your auditor would then send that off to the pipeline. Once you get paid by the pipeline, you would then pay us. So, there's no financial expectation on this county at any point in the project."
As part of the project, the Iowa Utilities Board is requiring the pipeline company to hold informational meetings in each impacted county over the next several weeks. Del Val encouraged the supervisors to have an inspector hired before that meeting, based on previous experience.
"A lesson learned that we had from Dakota Access was that the state was playing catch-up with that project," said Del Val. "The pipeline was so much further ahead in the planning. It was the first major pipeline that had gone through the state since these codes were enacted. Nobody really knew what it entailed. Now, there's a much more experienced group of counties in the state and inspection staff understanding that time is a benefit on the front of this."
The supervisors took no action following the proposal. Page County's informational meeting is slated for October 14th at 11 a.m. at the Shenandoah Public Library. If the supervisors wish to hire ISG for inspection services, Del Val says the county would sign a letter of intent with the company to secure services and would not receive any invoices until construction work begins.