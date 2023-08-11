(Clarinda) -- Summit Carbon Solutions officials continue to address so-called misconceptions regarding its carbon sequestration project.
Kaylee Langrell of Turnkey Logistics, who handles most of Summit's non-environmental permitting, briefed the Page County Board of Supervisors Thursday night on the latest developments surrounding the company's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Langrell also addressed some of the misconceptions surrounding the proposed pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles through a good portion of western Iowa, including counties in KMAland. Langrell says one misconception is that Summit will not repair any damage associated with the pipeline's installation. She says easement language spells out repair provisions.
"If you are a landowner, you can find it in section 4 of your easement regarding restoration," said Langrell. "The company shall repair, of if the company deems necessary, replace the damaged portion of the tile, terrace or irrigation system. So, that's kind of the key language here with the easement."
Another misconception is that landowners cannot acquire liability insurance for the project. Langrell says the situation is two-fold.
"No, a landowner will not be able to acquire liability insurance on the pipeline," she said. "That is simply because they do not own it, so Summit Carbon Solutions is responsible for that liability. As far as general land liability insurance, there shouldn't be any issues there. Pipelines run across the country today, including CO2 pipelines. It doesn't affect anybody's general liability policy."
And contrary to comments circulating the project, Langrell says the pipeline cannot be sold to another entity.
"A lot of times in an easement, you won't see that one pipeline," said Langrell. "And, that's where another easement for another pipeline can be added following the one that's already there. Our easement covers one pipeline, which is specified for carbon dioxide. So, if a company wanted to come and buy an easement, they would have to keep that language, or renegotiate with landowers, and essentially start the process over again."
Langrell says Summit has secured approximately 72% of the easements in Iowa, including 70% in Page County. When pressed by Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes on whether Summit plans to use eminent domain to secure other land required for the project, Langrell replied, "we don't want to."
"Our goal at the very beginning is to work with people as much as we possibly can," she said. "I would say, in the cases where people aren't signing, and if they don't ever, it's because they slmply haven't sat down and talked with us, because, usually when we get in front of people, we can show them that we are willing to work with them, and fulfill their requests."
Plans for the proposed project suffered a setback last week when the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied Summit's route permit application. Summit officials applied in October of last year to construct approximately 320 miles of CO2 pipeline in North Dakota. Summit plans to resubmit its application. The Iowa Utilities Board's public hearings on Summit's Iowa application begin August 22nd.