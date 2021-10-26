(Clarinda) -- An ordinance governing solar energy production in Page County is beginning to take shape.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a work session to develop the first draft of a solar energy ordinance. The supervisors have spent the last three weeks reviewing similar ordinances that have been enacted in other Iowa counties, including a recently-adopted ordinance in Fremont County. In looking at the Fremont County ordinance, Page County Engineer J.D. King says many of the enforcement decisions fall to the county engineer. King -- who is also the Page County Zoning Administrator -- feels like his second title would be a more appropriate role.
"It talks about the Page County Engineer repeatedly," said King. "I don't think that's appropriate, because it's not to do with roads or bridges. Now, the Page County Zoning Administrator is a different matter. I think it's appropriate for that language to be substituted wherever Page County Engineer is referred to in this thing."
The supervisors also discussed height requirements setback regulations from participants and non-participants in solar projects. The Fremont County ordinance sets a height limit of 15 feet for solar panels, with the option of a variance being granted, and requires a setback of 300 feet from a non-participating residence. Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Chuck Morris both read guidelines from the Iowa Environmental Council and Center for Rural Affairs, which advocate for height limits to be governed by local zoning ordinances. Armstrong says they also recommend tying setback distance to the height of the solar panels.
"They talk about an example of adding two feet to the setback distance for each additional foot of height, so having it tied into if you're a mile away from somebody versus 200 feet away from somebody," said Armstrong. "That might make a difference. That's one of the recommendations they've made with this. They said it's important that counties do not set overly restrictive height limitations because of potential agricultural co-uses of solar project areas, such as livestock grazing underneath panels."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the board must use that information with a grain of salt.
"They have some useful information, but they are green energy big time push proponent people," said Holmes. "On their cover page, stopping global warming is one of their main tasks at hand. Some of their information, I have to take with a grain of salt like I'm talking to a global warming person who believes that for their salvation."
The supervisors also discussed a decommissioning statement for the panels, which would require the project owner to have a surety bond to cover the disposal of the solar panels, should the project fail. The supervisors favored a statement that was in an ordinance from Louisa County, which required the bond to be held at an institution approved by the board. Holmes says he wants the decommissioning part of the ordinance to be tough.
"When this subsidy runs and those things need to be recycled or whatever, nobody wants them," said Holmes. "The landfill doesn't want them. They said taking TVs costs us a fortune -- I'm on that board. I think it needs to be not just to trust some bunch of investors that they're going to take care of it. I want this to be there is no way this comes back on the taxpayer."
Holmes also advocated for setback distance to be tied to property lines, instead of to a non-participant's residence, something he also advocated for in the county's wind energy ordinance. He says the setback distance can always be waived if two neighbors agree and favors the decision-making power to be with landowners.
"I don't think solar panels are big dangerous things," said Holmes. "It's only a few hundred feet. We're not talking a very big thing, but they are definitely different -- completely different and unnatural to Page County with the current law."
Following discussion, the supervisors agreed to draft the first version of an ordinance and to hold another work session in November.