(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors officially welcomed its newest member and set up most of its organizational obligations for the new year.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting for 2023. Among the resolutions unanimously approved by the board was setting Supervisor Jacob Holmes as Board Chair and newly elected Supervisor Todd Maher as Vice Chair. Additionally, by a 2-1 vote, the board voted to strike a resolution that would have designated the county engineer to execute certification on their respective projects. Holmes, who voted in favor along with Maher, says he wants to ensure the majority of the decisions made on a significant road or bridge projects are run by the board beforehand.
"Whenever they go and do it, like we've had several times, and he's suppose to be the one that looks at it and says 'it's good' and say 'good' on our behalf, I want to know when it happens," said Holmes. "So, then we can go out and look at it ourselves with him and make sure we're good with it so we don't have people coming in here and pointing things out that were 'okayed' that should never have been 'okayed.' It's happened a couple different times."
Supervisor Chuck Morris had made a motion to approve the authorization as presented, however, the motion died for lack of a second. Additionally, the board approved a resolution setting the county holidays for 2023 by a 2-1 vote without adding Juneteenth to the list of days off. Holmes says he wants to ensure the courthouse is open as much as possible.
"My reasoning for thinking it shouldn't be on there is that we need to be open all that we can," he said. "It might also give opportunity for people that do have it off to maybe come in here."
Morris cast the lone dissenting vote on the county holiday list. The board also unanimously approved leaving the Clarinda-Herald Journal and the Valley News as the County's official newspapers -- for now. However, Holmes says they should try and find ways to reduce the cost, which he says is currently $15,000 a year to publish all the necessary documents, including meeting minutes.
"I was reading in the parliamentary procedure, they were for the permanent record, but it wasn't a lot of conversation in the minutes, it was supposed to be permanent record and actions," said Holmes. "It's good to hear all the discussion but it's hard to accurately to put all the discussion in the minutes and you only have a piece here or there -- it's impossible basically. But if we have audio or video, we can send them there and they can hear every bit of every discussion if they want -- so it's just a way to shorten them, still have all of there, and save a lot of money."
Other items approved by the board included allowing the county assessor to handle Homestead, Military, and/or Family Farm forms, dog licenses, a construction evaluation resolution, and utilities.
However, the board tabled any action on board member appointments, applicants to fill vacancies on the other county boards and commissions, and appointing or re-appointing township clerks and trustees until next week. Holmes says he wants to see all the boards and their respective vacancies and term lengths listed on the agenda before approving any appointments. In other business, the board approved a tax abatement on 207 Sycamore Street in Shenandoah.