(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have retained the services of a consultant in the continuing effort to improve safety conditions.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a one-year contract with Molyneaux Insurance--formerly SPR Direct--at a monthly cost ranging between $800-to-$1,000. The vote follows last week's decision to reduce County Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues' position from full to part time effective July 1st. Nordhues was hired back in 2019 to help reduce the amount of claims on the county’s worker’s compensation policy and improve overall safety. Shaffer has served as a safety consultant for the county since 2018. Speaking at last week's board meeting, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he believes a hybrid model of having a part-time safety coordinator and a consultant under contract for guidance would help save the county money.
"I am not convinced that we have totally changed the culture," said Morris. "I think that part of the reason in my mind why we haven't changed the culture is that we've been less focused on safety than we need to be. I don't have the expertise to bird dog it. I think, in pushing the pencil, we could go to half-time or 20 hours per week on this position and for $800-$1,000 a month on an annual contract we can hire SPR Direct. The overall package, we would save 43% of what we're spending today on safety."
While claims dropped in 2020, the county has already seen a handful of claims this year.