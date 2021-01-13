(Clarinda) -- Page County Board of Supervisors accepted a proposal Wednesday from treasurer Angie Dow to construct office space within her department in the courthouse.
Dow said there have been times when she has needed a place to speak privately to employees or customers. There is not a space in her department for her to do that. After accepting bids, supervisors approved an $11,310 bid from Stevens Brothers Construction of Clarinda to build an approximate 11 feet by 11 feet office within the treasurers department.
The bid includes two walls built over the existing floor, door and a window, similar to the office space for county recorder Brenda Esaias. The bid does not include cost of climate control systems, wiring and paint.
Supervisors agreed for Dow to meet with the contractor to see if construction could be done after normal business hours and on weekends to limit, or prevent, any disruption to the treasurer office’s daily routines.
Another bid for the same project was at $17,700.
The office proposal is part of the supervisors’ planning for the fiscal year 2022 budget which begins July 1.
Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen told the supervisors while reviewing his fiscal year 2021 budget, much of it was untouched as COVID-19 either changed or prevented various court-related activities.
“March 10 was the last jury trial,” Sonksen said explaining how the state’s court system dictated what the counties could do and not do. “We had budget items not used.”
Sonksen preferred to keep those budget amounts for fiscal year 2022 expecting court proceedings to resume as normal.
Sonksen did explain some changes he would like to make for the courtroom. He said he would like the technology for laptop computers for attorneys to display pictures of evidence to be considered, but not visible to the jury.
“Right now, we have to walk by and look,” he said.
Sonksen did not have a cost estimate for the program.
He also said more efficient control of the courtroom’s audio from the judge’s bench is desired, adding judges who use the courtroom could use additional training for the existing system.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said he is researching the needs for Sonksen’s staff, like adding a victim advocate. Those people are trained to support crime victims by offering emotional support, explaining victims’ rights, helping find resources and assistance for victims and court documents. Some advocates help victims and their relatives through the entire court proceeding.
“I see in the near future adding a victim advocate roll,” Morris said.
Sonksen was in agreement adding he and his staff also occasionally act in that role on top of their normal duties.
Sonksen said having someone as a victim advocate and an investigator would be ideal.