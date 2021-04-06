(Clarinda) -- Page County Board of Supervisors listened to an extensive presentation Tuesday from Goldberg Group Architects from St. Joseph, Missouri.
Supervisors are considering building a new jail and are receiving information from related architect and building firms. No action was taken.
Founded in 1981 by Larry Goldberg, the company specializes in law enforcement related buildings and has worked in 27 states. Goldberg is behind a new law enforcement center to begin construction this year in Woodbury County. The project will have 448 jail beds and also include the sheriff’s department, legal offices, county maintenance and training center. The entire complex is 121,000 square feet.
Goldberg said its strategy is creating the most efficient use of space for its clients.
“The idea of designing a law enforcement or justice project without having a parallel development of staffing and operations never made sense to us.” he said.
Part of Goldberg’s team includes a criminologist who has experience with jail populations and operations.
Goldberg said there are some things to consider. Some facilities are only the jail and its operation while others include the entire sheriff’s department. Some clients include 911 dispatch into the building.
“Construction costs are hard,” he said. “Copper is going up 3 to 5 % per day. Serious. We’re struggling everywhere we are building or bidding or coming out of the ground. The demand for skilled labor is awful. The demand for materials is just as bad.”
A Kansas county jail 30 years ago broke the $200 square feet cost.
“I thought we were all going to die,” Goldberg said. “I thought my practice was going to go down the toilet. Communities can’t afford this. We got to do something else. And now we are looking at $550 to $600 a foot.”
Morris asked if the firm’s fees were included in those numbers. Goldberg said yes.
Goldberg said the firm will also include interior design and adequate furnishings.
Goldberg’s fee of 7.5 % includes architect and engineering, interior design and furnishings and needs assessment. The county can still use its established vendors for furnishings and equipment.
Part of their planning considers the category and demographic of a jail’s inmates from gang members, sexual orientation, medical, mental health and other categories. He said the community’s input on a new jail will be collected.
“Where will your community allow it to go,” he asked.