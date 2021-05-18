(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have officially lowered the speed limit on two roads in the southeastern portion of the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors unanimously approved lowering the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph on parts of J53 and J55. The change comes after Ed Burch brought concerns to the board earlier this month about J55, which was turned into a granular surface road last year. Burch told the board a large number of trucks are using the rock quarry near Braddyville and causing dust and safety issues for residents.
"The dust was so bad I could see it from my house a half-mile south," said Burch. "Some of the trucks were coming empty north and I know they couldn't see, because there wasn't much breeze. I had come from the north from Clarinda down through the country with a tractor. They were coming from the north into the rock pit. If it's going to be torn up for several years, there's going to be a lot of traffic going through there."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the board looked at lower speed limits on both J55 and J53, which also sees heavy traffic from trucks.
"The area that we were concerned with was from the intersection of Highway 71 east to the Taylor County line," said Morris. "And J55 was on the east side of Braddyville to the Taylor County line."
The Supervisors asked Sheriff Lyle Palmer to have deputies patrol the area more heavily than usual to help enforce the new speed limit. County Engineer J.D. King says it will be about one week before signage is in place with the new speed limit.
"If they are new signs, and we have signs in stock, we need to put posts in the ground," said King. "There's an Iowa OneCall requirement, so it will be within a week."
King estimates it will take at least eight signs to cover the route sufficiently. He says the county could have problems if they don't have enough signage on hand.
"The problem is not the cost," said King. "Right now, we generally get our signs from Iowa Prison Industries, and their shops are shut down because of security issues. We are going to find another vendor if we need signs."
As part of the approval, the supervisors agreed to return the road to 55 mph once it returns to a hard surface road. Plans currently call for resurfacing in 2024 for J53 and 2025 for J55. Supervisor Jacob Holmes last week pushed to have that done sooner.
"The rocks flying is one of the concerns also," said Holmes. "If we get it seal coated again, that's going to take that risk out of it at that point where we could probably go back to 55."
The county took the roads to a granular surface in anticipation of possible wind turbine development in the area with plans to return it to hard surface once work was done in the area.