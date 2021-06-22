(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors has appointed one new member and reappointed a member to the county's Veteran's Affairs Commission.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors unanimously approved the reappointment of Ron Gibson to the commission, as well as the new appointment of J.D. Kennedy. Kennedy takes the place of Gary Alger, who is retiring after nine years on the board. Alger says he has enjoyed his work serving veterans in Page County, but as he nears his 80th birthday, he feels it's time to step away.
"Things were a little rough at first, but it's smoothed out a lot," said Alger. "We have made terrific progress for veterans. The best thing about this, is we're all working for the veterans. Those people deserve the help."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the board -- and the county's veterans -- appreciate the work Alger has put in on the commission.
"We really appreciate the time that you have given," said Armstrong. "We went through a pretty rough patch a few years ago, and you got dealt with a lot of issues that you probably never thought you'd get dealt with. We made it through with a lot of communication. We learned a lot, and things are definitely very top-notch right now. We've got a very well-ran organization in our county. It's something to be very proud of -- the veterans can be very proud of -- and we can be very proud of them."
Kennedy has lived in Page County since 2013. He says he is eager to get to work helping area veterans.
"I served between Korea and Vietnam and had absolutely nothing to do with the VA until I moved here," said Kennedy. "It has been a pleasure dealing with them, and I'm looking forward to helping out any way I can."
With many COVID-19 restrictions still in place by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Gibson says the county is still in need of volunteer drivers to get veterans to medical appointments.
"It's hard to get somebody with COVID restrictions not being lifted yet," said Gibson. "We have to sanitize the vans every time we have a veteran in and out of them. We did have to send back our minivan, because we didn't have enough drivers and didn't use it enough. The new CBOC does have vans that they use, so it takes some pressure off of us. It's great and we still have our Ford Flex, so we're in good shape."
Kennedy and Gibson join Wendy Halloran to complete the board, which was reduced to three members last August.