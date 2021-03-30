(Clarinda) -- Votes were cast Tuesday, March 30 for both applicants for the one vacancy on the Page County Board of Health. Only one person won.
Lori Gibson was named to finish the term of Chad Tiemeyer by a 2-1 vote.
Action originally began with a motion by Supervisor Jacob Holmes to name Wendy Mier based on her experience in health-related issues. Holmes said she had a “very deep resume.” Supervisor Alan Armstrong second the motion.
Supervisor Chuck Morris was concerned about naming Mier knowing attempts should be made to have gender and geographic balance on the board.
“We are losing a Shenandoah seat,” Morris said about Tiemeyer. “For me that’s one consideration.” Morris said both people are good applicants.
Holmes said he considered geographic balance when Heather Babe was appointed in January. Holmes said he approved Babe’s credentials, but questioned why she would be named knowing she does not have a Page County residence. Morris said then he could not find a requirement board members must be county residents. Babe was approved with a 2-1 vote. Holmes cast the only no vote.
Mier was another applicant in January. Her application was valid for Tiemeyer’s seat.
Holmes cast the only vote in favor of Mier on Tuesday.
Armstrong then made a motion to appoint Gibson. Holmes second the motion. Holmes cast the only no vote for Gibson because of her credentials.
Morris said Gibson has grant-writing experience which may benefit the board. Morris did not know of any medical knowledge by Gibson.
Tiemeyer had previously resigned with his term ending in December 2022.
In other action…
The supervisors approved a tax abatement for 1207 W. Valley Ave. in Shenandoah.