(Clarinda) -- Page County's Board of Supervisors will receive a decrease in pay under a preliminary budget approved Monday.
During a budget session, the supervisors reached a preliminary consensus on their board budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. Included in the supervisor's budget are the salaries and benefits for the board members, which would consist of a 3% reduction in pay after a unanimous vote from the board for fiscal '24. The decrease comes after the county's Compensation Board recommended a 5% increase for the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes made the motion to approve the reduction, which he says has been an ongoing effort for him since his first year on the board.
"I think we're paid plenty, and I know it's a big responsibility but over the past couple years I've tried to lower the supervisor's pay a little bit," said Holmes. "Just to lead by example so I'd like to see it go down maybe 3%."
The move would reverse a 3% increase that was approved by the board for the current fiscal year, and Holmes says they could re-assess the possibility of any increase next year. Supervisor Todd Maher says he would be on board with the decrease, saying he's not in it for the money.
"I'm still learning and I have a full time job, so that's not what I'm doing this for -- I'm not doing it for the money," said Maher. "So, if we can lead by example because the way I look at it is that I'm serving the taxpayers -- I'm not doing it to get rich or to do it as a job, I'm doing it as a service."
Supervisor Judy Clark also concurred with the decrease in pay. Additionally, the board has recommended a county-wide 3.85% increase which would also include other elected officials -- for the Compensation Board made a recommendation of 11%.
In other budgetary business, the board also heard the Emergency Management Agency budget proposal from EMA Director Jill Harvey. While most of the expenses have remained relatively the same, Harvey says there is a slight $1,000 increase for vehicle repairs.
"That includes the cost of fuel and maintenance to the vehicle, and this year we also had a Polaris Ranger that we had to go and get a battery for," said Harvey. "There's going to be some upkeep with that, so I just added in a little extra for that."
However, budget figures can still be tweaked by the board before certifying their budget in March. Additionally, the board heard budget proposals from the conservation, public health, EMA, and IT departments and the recorder, treasurer, attorney, and auditor's offices -- which also presented an elections budget.